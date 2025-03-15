2027: SDP makes more catch as realignments thicken

By Tom Okpe

Popular entertainer and politician, Obinna Simon, has defected from the ruling Party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

The famous MC Tagwaye, who disclosed that he was a member of the presidential campaign team in the last general election, made this announcement on his social media platform in Abuja, on Friday, attributing the development to ‘intense consultations.’

He said: “After months of intense consultation and introspection, I, Obinna Simon, AKA MC Tagwaye, made the bold decision to resign my membership from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and join the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

“In stark contrast, the SDP has emerged as a beacon of hope, with its unwavering commitment to the youth, internal democracy, transparency, and accountability.

“The Party’s vision for a new Nigeria, where welfare and progress of all citizens are paramount, resonates deeply with me.

“This decisive move is born out of my deep-seated conviction that the APC has deviated from its original ideals and is no longer committed to the welfare and progress of the Nigerian people.

“The Party’s glaring lack of reward system for loyal members, its gerontocratic leadership structure, and policies that perpetuate hardship on low-income earners have collectively, sounded the death knell on my membership.

“Furthermore, the APC’s internal democracy has been egregiously compromised, with a few power brokers, dictating the Party’s direction and disregarding the voices and aspirations of the majority.

“I have formally, submitted my resignation to my ward chairman of the APC, marking the end of my association with the Party. I am excited to have joined the SDP, and will contribute to the Party’s mission to build a better Nigeria for all.

“I urge all Nigerians who share my vision to join me on this journey. Together, we can create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our great nation.”