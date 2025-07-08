2027: Rep member Leko’s jittery as stakeholders endorse Rafawa

By Samuel Luka

In less than three years after getting elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as member House of Representatives for Dass/Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency, Honourable Jafaru Gambo Leko’s second term bid is been threatened following the endorsement of Danjuma Bala Rafawa by stakeholders as possible candidate in the 2027 general elections.

According to an influential stakeholder and chieftain of the APC in the state, Alhaji Musa G. Khalid (Wakilin Jhaar) the stakeholders have therefore publicly withdrawn their support for Hon. Jafaru Gambo Leko for what they described as insensitivity to the people.

The development was announced during a town hall meeting which featured several passionate keynote speakers amplifying the growing dissatisfaction with Hon. Leko’s performance since he was elected and inaugurated in 2023.

Alhaji Khalid who made the public declaration, cited series of grievances against the federal Lawmaker, accusing him of disrespecting elders, women, and the general populace of the constituency.

He also alleged that the Member has neglected political allies who contributed to his electoral success and has consistently cited financial constraints as an excuse for not implementing tangible empowerment or development projects since assuming office.

Alhaji Khalid endorsed Hon. Danjuma Bala Rafawa as a more competent and people-oriented alternative and called on the constituents for support.

in the endorsement seen as a significant blow to Hon. Leko’s re-election bid, Hon. Zakariya Sulumbut also accused Hon. Leko of sidelining loyal supporters in favour of appointing members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to strategic roles.

This move, according to him, is a betrayal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its grassroots loyalists.

Another speaker, Comrade Jibrin Abdullahi Dass expressed deep frustration over Hon. Leko’s failure to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the Constituency, regretting that the constituency has remained stagnant despite the high hopes invested in Leko’s leadership.

On his part, Alhaji Nuhu Gayu, an elder and political figure in the area, reinforced the demand for fresh and competent leadership, and reaffirmed support for Hon. Rafawa, stressing the need for a new representative who can effectively address the needs of the constituency.

According to him, “The call for change is gaining attraction across various segments of the constituency”.

A female representative and women leader, Helen Bitrus decried Hon. Leko’s total lack of inclusion of women in governance and empowerment initiatives.

She passionately appealed to Hon. Rafawa to prioritize women’s participation and representation in both his political structure and development programs.

According to her, “This appeal highlights the need for more inclusive leadership in the constituency.