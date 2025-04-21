2027 Presidency: North ‘ll decide who to support in six months time- Baba-Ahmed

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A former aide to President Bola Tinubu on Political Matters, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said in the next six months Northern Nigeria will decide who to vote for in the coming 2027 elections.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed was a Special Adviser on Political Matter to President Tinubu, but resigned a few months ago.

He has also boasted that no presidential candidate can win an election without the northern region.

“In the next six months, the North will decide where it stands. If the rest of the country wants to join us, fine. If not, we will go our own way”, he said in a local radio station on Sunday in Kaduna.

“We want a government that understands our problems and can address them. After Buhari’s eight years, we became wiser. Now, we are in another government, and we are still crying. Is crying all we know how to do?” Baba-Ahmed asked.

Reflecting on past experiences, he said the North had suffered greatly during the Boko Haram insurgency, which affected all groups Muslims, Christians, Fulani, Baju, and others highlighting the need for unity.

“Before Buhari became president, Boko Haram was bombing mosques, churches, Abuja, and Lagos. That was a time northerners had to unite. Today, no politician can just show up and expect northerners to fall in line. Who are you?” he questioned.

He warned against further marginalization of the North, noting that continued disregard for the region would have consequences.

READ ALSO: Gov Ododo ‘ll ensure mining operations are community owned – Spokesman

“If they plan to rig the election, they should be careful. It won’t be good for Nigeria. The North is watching. Elders, masses, and interest groups will soon say ‘enough is enough.’ The injustice and sidelining must stop,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed also urged the region to look beyond identity politics, stressing that competence and integrity should guide voter decisions.

“We are tired of being deceived into voting based on religion or ethnicity. That era is over. We just want a right leader to let him fall from heaven, we just want someone who will solve our problems,” he said.

He concluded by asserting that the northern electorate had learned hard lessons from past choices and would approach 2027 with a new mindset