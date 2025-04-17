2027 Oyo Guber: Adegoke begins consultations with PDP leaders

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

As the race towards the 2027 general elections is gaining momentum, Ibadan-born businessman/politician, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Solutions FM, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has commenced meeting with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The meetings have been holding at the residence of the Co-Chairman of the PDP Elders’ Council, Chief Wole Oyelese, at Ikolaba area of Ibadan.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by Adegoke’s media team on Wednesday, one the meetings, which took place on Tuesday, also had in attendance the chairman of the Elders’ Council, who is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) and former Chief of Staff to the late former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Dr. Saka Balogun, from Ogbomoso; Chief Hamid Gbadamosi from Oke-Ogun, Chief Jacob Adetoro from Oke-Ogun, Prince Sunday Ogunlade from Oyo and Chief Nureni Akanbi.

While the outcome of the meeting remains unknown, as all the parties maintained sealed lips, political observers believe it is not unconnected with the ambition of Olooye Adegoke in becoming the governor of Oyo State in 2027.

What will make the political terrain in the PDP in Oyo State an interesting one is the fact that the incumbent governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde, is in the second year of his second and constitutionally allowed last term.

Adegoke was at his ward’s PDP meeting last weekend and when questioned about his political plan ahead of 2027, he said his ambition was to serve the people of Oyo State as governor.

“We believe, like many other political watchers in the state, that if Olooye Adegoke declares interest in the state’s governorship, he will have a lot of goodwill to fall upon.

“He is a philanthropist of high note, gentle and calm business magnate.

“Olooye Adegoke has since pitched his tent with and is very active in the ruling PDP in Oyo State. He has consistently maintained that Allah gives position and his intention is to serve the good people of Oyo State

“Aside Ibadan, his home town, Olooye Adegoke has spread his philanthropic activities to Ibarapa, Oke Ogun and other parts of the state with many widows and the downtrodden benefitting from his kind heart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He has also assisted the government and the populace in the development of healthcare, education and infrastructural developments across the state,” the statement noted.

Tuesday’s consultation is seen by political observers as first in the series of major consultations to be embarked upon by Olooye Adegoke ahead of his 2027 political journey.

The consultation came on the heels of similar moves and political talks among prominent politicians across the country.