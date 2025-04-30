2027: North Central Supports Shettima As Vice President

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, North-Central zone, has dismissed calls for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2027 election.

The Forum’s position was made known in a statement issued by its Chairman, Saleh Zazzaga, in Abuja on Wednesday, stating that it stance follows agitation from some North-Central stakeholders, operating under the aegis of the ‘North-Central Renaissance Movement,’ who have urged Tinubu to select a running mate from the North-Central zone as a condition for their support in the 2027 election.

The Movement argued that the North-Central zone should produce Nigeria’s Vice President in 2027.

However, rejecting these calls, the North-Central APC Forum reaffirmed its earlier endorsement of both President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for the 2027 election.

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs urgent policy reset to prevent deeper instability- Prof. Uba

As members of the APC Campaign Council, for the 2023 election, the Forum stressed that North-Central APC stakeholders were satisfied with Shettima’s performance, and were not aligned with calls for his replacement.

“These calls are not emanating from stakeholders within the APC in the North-Central zone. We disassociate ourselves from such suggestions, and hereby emphasise that our endorsement of President Tinubu for the 2027 election extends to Vice President Shettima.

“We urge Mr President to disregard the antics of individuals and groups, attempting to derail his administration, which has achieved significant progress towards repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth and development.

“For clarity, we reiterate our endorsement of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, for the 2027 election.

The forum further stated that they are pleased with the role played by Vice President, Kashim Shettima in President Tinubu’s administration, and commended the harmonious working relationship between both leaders.

“This is clearly, a collaboration, envied by the opposition, who are now attempting to sow seed of discord in the APC government, especially, as we move up, ahead of the general elections in 2027,” it added.