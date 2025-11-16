2027: Matawale endorses Tinubu for second term in Zamfara

Bello Mohammed Matawale, the All Progressive Congress (APC) leader in Zamfara state and the Minister of state for defence, alongside major stakeholders and supporters of the party have endorsed Presidents Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a sole candidate for presidential position come 2027.

The endorsement was done at the secretariat of the party in Gusau, the state capital.

In a letter signed by the state party chairman, Hon. Umar Tukur Danfulani, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima State Secretary, major stakeholders and party leaders across the 14th Local Government Areas of the state and sent through the office of the Hon. Minister of State for Defence to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the entire APC structure in Zamfara state unanimously agreed to adopt and vote for Bola Tinubu to continue his second term mandate in 2027.

The letter read, “Following a series of meetings by members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, comprising leaders, stakeholders, and teeming supporters, held on Saturday, 1st November 2025 in Talata-Mafara, and on Friday, 14th November 2025 at the State Party Secretariat in Gusau, the party deliberated extensively under the distinguished leadership of the Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, His Excellency, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Marafan Sokoto), and the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, His Excellency, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON, (Shattiman Sokoto).

“After careful consideration of the remarkable achievements of the current administration under the focused and visionary leadership of Your Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, particularly in the areas of economic reform and the courageous, pragmatic efforts to address national security challenges.

“The Zamfara State APC unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office in 2027. This endorsement is duly signed by party leaders and stakeholders respectively.

“Subsequently, stakeholders across all 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State initiated further validation of this resolution through individual letters signed by their respective Party Chairmen and Secretaries.

“These letters reaffirmed the resolutions reached at the Talata-Mafara and Gusau meetings and were duly submitted to the State Executive Committee of the APC, under the leadership of Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, for onward transmission to His Excellency.

“In light of these collective affirmations, we are confident, by the special will and grace of Almighty Allah, that our great party, the APC, will achieve resounding victory across the entire Northwest Zone in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.”