2027: Let’s not repeat past mistakes, says newly elected N’East PDP zonal Chairman

By Samuel Luka

The newly elected zonal Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Northeast, Alhaji Babangida Umaru has appealed to the party stakeholders and leaders not to allow past mistakes repeat itself ahead of the Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Alhaji Umaru who made the call while delivering his acceptance speech shortly after the congress in Bauchi on Saturday, expressed appreciation to the party faithfuls and the delegates for reposing confidence in him.

“Past mistakes should remain in the past and should not be repeated. As we now embrace each other, as a great party men and leaders, let’s work assiduousely for the party’s victory in the next cycle of elections”, Babangida Umaru appealed.

“I must note at this juncture that the myriads of problems bedeviling the PDP in parts of the country are eminently absent in our zone and therefore excluding the Northeast zonal region from unnecessary squabbles and crisis”, he further stated.

Alhaji Umara said, “this development is not only commendable but also examplary. This is my hope and prayer that the PDP remain solidly united and work as one indivisible entity to ensure speed of successes for the party”.

“It is significant also to note that next election cycle is closing on on us, that is to say 2027 is not far away. It is therefore necessary to start serious consultation and meetings to synergize and re-strategize towards the next general elections”, he further advised.

Alhaji Umaru who urged the leadership of the party to assiduousely work towards uniting the members, stressed that the zonal congress should therefore begin to set an agenda for collective action and forging ahead towards successful outing in 2027.

He commended party leaders and members as well as supporters for ensuring his emergence as the new zonal chairman of the party in the northeast, promising never to betray the confidence reposed in him.

“I’m happy that despite your numerous schedules you spared time to come here for this all important zonal congress. I must commend the three PDP Governors from the zone, Adamawa, Bauchi and Taraba states for what they are doing in terms of delivery of dividends of democracy”, the zonal party chairman said.

According to him, the contribution of the three PDP Governors to the economy of the nation are visibly seen in all spheres of life, not only in their respective states but the country as a whole.

“Their work is seen particularly in road construction, enhancing education and healthcare, Agriculture and welfare services among others”, he said.