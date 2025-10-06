2027: Jandor warns Jonathan against contesting, says Tinubu unbeatable

Abdul-Azeez Adediran, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan not to contest the 2027 presidential election.

He warned that such a move would be a “political risk” likely to end in defeat.

Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “a master in the game of politics” who, according to him, cannot be defeated by Jonathan or any other challenger in 2027.

“It was this same man (Tinubu) that defeated him (Jonathan) from the outside. So, they are not the same,” NAN quoted him as saying.

The PDP chieftain dismissed arguments that Jonathan remains the only credible challenger to Tinubu, saying the circumstances of their rise to power are not comparable.

“If you accidentally found yourself at the Aso Villa as President, it is different from somebody who gave his all to get there. They did all sorts for him not to get there, and he got there,” Adediran said.

He urged Jonathan to listen to his wife, Patience Jonathan, who has reportedly advised him against making a comeback bid.

Jandor further commended President Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, which he argued was already yielding results for governments at all levels.

“We are not saying all is well, but at least the President has shown the courage to take our common patrimony from the pocket of the few in the name of fuel subsidy and return it to the country, state and the local government,” he said.