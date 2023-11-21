2027: I’ve no guber ambition, Don’t take my philanthropic gesture for political agenda –Sanusi

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Frontline philanthropist in Oyo State and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resort, Engineer Dotun Sanusi, on Tuesday, begged friends and well wishers across the state to stop the subtle campaign and open display of affection to drag him into the 2027 gubernatorial contest in the state.

Sanusi, the Jagun Olubadan of Ibadanland, with over 2,000 employees spread across his business interests in hospitality, agriculture, tourism, sports, oil and gas advised those pressuring him to contest for the office of governor to stop it forthwith.

According to Sanusi in a statement he personally signed and released to journalists in Ibadan, he appreciated everyone for their support and encouragement, stressing that, “I am preoccupied with my life, business and continuous support for our president and the governor of the state for them to succeed in piloting the affairs of our nation and the state.

“Our people should know that my involvement in mobilising supports for the election of our president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the re-election of our amiable governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, was based on their track records of service, outstanding achievements in life and compassionate disposition to all and sundry.

“I joined the team of other great people to ensure their successes at the polls because they shared my vision in the area of philanthropy, quality service delivery and welfare of our people.

“Pressures on me to contest the gubernatorial election in our dear state in 2027 is assuming an alarming dimension, especially when those we voted in office are just stabilising to deliver on their campaign manifestos.

“Both the president and our governor have since hit the ground running and their impacts since May 29, 2023 are being felt everywhere across the federation and the 33 local government areas of the state, respectively.

“I don’t even have party card of any of the existing political parties, let alone being a partisan entity who can aspire for that office. Our people should allow us to enjoy good governance of our leaders and stop touting 2027 agenda.

“My philanthropic contributions should not be mistaken for political agenda because philanthropy is my life and has been part of my upbringing since childhood days.

“For me, philanthropy is an innate passion to help others to grow and fulfil their potentials. And it is too late in the day for me to stop showing kindness to all manner of people. So, I can’t change because it is my calling and ministry.

“I appreciate everyone for their love, but only God knows what would happen tomorrow, let alone in 2027. There is time for everything and we must constantly put our future in the hands of our creator who knows what’s best for us,” Sanusi said.