2027: Isoko nation backs Tinubu, Oborevwori, vows to deliver 70,000 votes

By Owen Akenzua

In a significant political declaration ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Isoko nation has pledged its support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, committing to deliver at least 70,000 votes in favor of the two leaders.

The endorsement was made during the “Isoko Meet Interactive Session,” held on Saturday at the Uzere country home of retired Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia.

The event, tagged “Uzere Declaration for Tinubu and Oborevwori,” attracted a large turnout of political stakeholders from various parties, youth leaders, and supporters from both Isoko North and South, as well as members of the diaspora.

The motion for endorsement was initiated by respected businessman, Chief Eta Enahoro and seconded by Dr. Emmanuel Okoro, Pioneer Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

In his remarks, President-General of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), Prof. Chris Akpotu, emphasized the need for unity among the Isoko people, especially in navigating the evolving political landscape.

“When we speak of the Isoko nation, I do so with pride and precision. Our human capital is unmatched, and we are capable of facing any political challenge,” he said.

Gen. Ogomudia, the Chief host of the event, commended Governor Oborevwori for the numerous infrastructural projects underway in Isoko communities. He stressed the importance of unity as a foundation for progress.

“Our gathering today symbolizes our shared desire for a united Isoko. Back in 1962, Isoko had a minister—where are we now in 2025? Unity of purpose, vision, and action is the only way forward,” Ogomudia noted.

He urged all Isoko people—regardless of political affiliation or local government origin—to work together, emphasizing that the destiny of both Isoko North and South is intertwined.

“Some are thinking about 2027, but others among us are already looking ahead to 2031. Only unity can take us there.”

Several prominent figures also spoke at the event, including Senator Joel Onowakpor (represented by Mr. Eloho Edivri), Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko, Hon. Ferguson Onwo, Hon. Bernard Odior, Hon. Bino Obowomano, Fredrick Asasa, Chief Matth Offeh, Jay Ogor and Prince Johnson Erijo, Chief of Staff, Government House.

Also in attendance were Commissioner for Lands Surveys and Urban Development, Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, his Health counterpart, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, Executive Director Finance and Administration, DESOPADEC, Chief Kome Okpobor, Chairman Isoko North Local Government Council, Hon. Godwin Ogorugba and his Isoko South counterpart, Hon. Friday Ovoke Warri among others.

They praised Governor Oborevwori for key developmental initiatives, including road projects, the College of Health Technology in Ovrode, grassroots empowerment schemes, and youth-focused opportunities.

Chief Eta Enahoro reaffirmed the Isoko nation’s electoral commitment: “We’ve done the math. From Emevor to Uzere, Owhelogbo to Aviara, Isoko is ready. We’re delivering 70,000 votes to Tinubu and Oborevwori—no going back.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor, welcomed attendees, noting the importance of the gathering as a show of collective strength.

“Isoko is among the wealthiest ethnic groups in Nigeria. If we unite, we become even stronger. There is power in unity,” he stated.

The endorsement is viewed as a strategic political move in Delta State, a region often seen as delicately balanced between PDP and APC interests.

While support for Oborevwori was largely anticipated, Tinubu’s endorsement from this oil-rich region may significantly impact South-South voting dynamics in 2027.