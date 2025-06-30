2027: I’m not discussing joint ticket with Atiku , I’ll be on the ballot – Obi

By Tunde Opalana

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has assured his supporters of his determination to run as a candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

Insisting that he will be on the ballot, Obi disclosed that he is not in any discussion towards running on a joint ticket with Atiku Abubakar .

According a statement from the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), he , however, added that if he wins the 2027 poll, he will not seek a re- election.

“I have not joined in any form of discussion on joint tickets including with Atiku.

“If there is any form of agreement that will restrict me to 4 years in office, I will comply with the agreement and be ready to leave office by 28th May, 2031”.

Obi said these on Sunday night, during an interaction with his supporters on X space.

Obi, who commented extensively on his preparation for the 2027 polls said “We will do things differently in 2027. We will follow a non-violent approach and insist that the right thing will be done before the result announcement in Abuja.

“Our votes in 2027 will count, and we will ensure they count.

“Three things to follow up with in the first 100 days… prioritise on security, education and poverty eradication; cut costs and shun corruption. My family will not be involved in corruption. Funds to be channelled into key critical sectors.

“My Presidency will ensure there is a strong opposition in party politics. There will be no defection of elected officials to other parties when I am in charge.

“Imagine in this country, People are dying in Benue, Borno, and other parts of the country], and our leaders are commissioning Bus Stops and holidaying.”

“To bring order in governance, I will prioritise security, education and pulling people out of poverty. To do this is by cutting the cost of governance and fighting corruption from day one.”

” My past speaks loudly for me. Wherever there was an issue in Anambra State, I was there physically. Anybody who wants to serve should be ready to put even their life on the line for the lives of Nigerians.”

“Nobody abroad takes you seriously if you don’t have a stable government.”

He confirmed his involvement in coalition talks due to his desire to rescue Nigeria from the drift by aligning with all patriotic Nigerians.

“If the coalition is not about stopping the killings in Benue, Zamfara, how to revive our economy, how to make our industries productive, how to put food on the tables of Nigerians… Count me out. Nigeria is currently at war. We need to do something about it.

He urged Nigerians to see the need to rescue this country with him. “I will bring stability in Nigeria within two years in office. Leaders of Nigeria should sit down in Nigeria and fix Nigeria

On the situation in the Labour Party, Obi said they are working around the clock to get INEC to endorse the Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party based on the Supreme Court ruling.

On the rotation of the Presidency between the North and the South, Obi said, “I believe in the rotation of government between North and South. I implemented it in Anambra as a governor”.