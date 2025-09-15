2027: I have made myself Tinubu’s campaign DG – Bago

Umar Bago, Niger State Governor, has declared himself Director-General of Tinubu’s 2027 campaign.

He also promised to set up headquarters in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Speaking on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, Bago criticised those already calling for a northern presidency just two years into Tinubu’s tenure, describing such demands as premature and politically hasty.

He said political power will return to the North after President Bola Tinubu completes his second term in office.

“For crying out loud, this man has just spent two years in office, and you want it to come back to the North. How? When he (Tinubu) finishes his eight years, power will come to the North, and northerners who want to contest can then contest,” he said.

“I have made myself the DG of Tinubu’s campaign for 2027, and no going back about that. Our headquarters will be in Minna,” he said.

“The president has the prerogative to appoint somebody, but Niger State is ready to lead from the North.”

Bago defended the rotational presidency arrangement, describing it as key to Nigeria’s fragile political balance. He pledged to mobilise northern youths for Tinubu’s re-election.

“These people you are talking about don’t control the youths. We control the youths, and the youths are with Asiwaju. As far as we are concerned in Niger State, Asiwaju 2027 is constant,” he said.

The governor assured Tinubu of complete loyalty and said there were no dissenting voices in Niger State.

“Nigeria coexists peacefully because we have agreed to a rotation; the North will do eight years, the South will do eight years,” he added.

Bago also reiterated his support for the creation of state police, urging Tinubu and the National Assembly to urgently pass the bill into law.

His remarks come amid early political jostling ahead of 2027, with some northern politicians pushing for power to return to the region, while others in the South-East and South-South argue it is their turn, citing historical marginalisation.