2027 : Groups reject Oshiomhole’s second term ambition over alleged marginalisation

…. Demand for Edo North senatorial slot

By Titus Akhigbe

The Akoko-Edo and Owan-Alliance socio-cultural groups at the weekend rejected the unfair and inequitable dominance of Etsako over Akoko-Edo and Owan ethnic zones as exemplified in the apparent zonal capture of access to the position of the Senate seat for Edo North Senatorial District.

It will be recalled that the members of the groups desirous of change had in a meeting of like minds across the two neighbouring Federal Constituencies of Akoko-Edo and Owan had vowed to unseat the incumbent Senator Adams Oshiomhole representing Edo North Senatorial District in 2027, saying his purported endorsement by a handful political leaders runs contrary to the spirit of equity, justice and true brotherliness in Afemai land.

In a well attended press conference in Afuze,Edo State,they argued that the Edo North slot for 2027 should, expectedly, go to the Owan people who have only occupied the senatorial seat from 2007 to 2011.

The groups under the auspices of Owan Alliance and Akoko-Edo led by their leaders, Elder Steve Imoudu, Barr.Richard Ofen-Imu, Mr. Jerry Osamaye Alegbe, Chief Richard Ehimigbai,Dr. Victoria Amu, Prof. Bamidele Sanni and Hon.Omeiza Ogumah, who spoke for Owan Nation and Akoko-Edo blocs said that these two federal constituencies, with a population of over 2.5million spread nationwide, has suffered twin fate of gross marginalization in the democratic dividends accruing to Edo North Senatorial District.

They noted that the challenges before them are not unconnected with the gross marginalization by Estako entity, which has brought about high under-development to Akoko-Edo and Owan people.

They said the two federal constituencies holds a voting strength of over 324,907 citing the August 2024 INEC Register and vowed to be united in their to wrestle power necessitated by the alleged gross marginalization in democratic dividends accruing to Edo North.

According to the leaders, for instance, despite the fact that we are about 70% of the population of Edo-North, we have only had a mere 15% representation in the Senate since 1960.

“This unity of purpose is necessitated by our twin fate of gross marginalization in democratic dividends accruing to Edo North Senatorial District, which has brought about high under-development of Akoko-Edo/ Owan people.

” This press conference is a bold statement of our opposition to the continuing marginalization and an attempt to become strategic in pursuing our collective vision and aspiration as two of the three sub-ethnic groups in Edo North, the third being Etsako.

“The unfair and inequitable dominance of Etsako over Akoko-Edo and Owan is exemplified in the apparent zonal capture of access to the position of the Senate seat for the zone. For instance, despite the fact that we are about 70% of the population of Edo-North, we have only had a mere 15% representation in the Senate since 1960. ”

The leaders lamented that verifiable records shows that Akoko and Owan only occupied the Senate slot for 4years each since 1960.

“This is evidently unfair, unjust, and becoming an act of wickedness of brother against brother within the Afemai brotherhood. This was not the Afemai dream of our fore-fathers.

“Further statistics shows an inequitable 75% distribution of elective and appointive positions to Etsako while Akoko-Edo and Owan are left with just 25%. An appraisal of the distribution lends credence to the need for a reconsideration of the status quo.

“It is instructive to note that Akoko-Edo and Owan gave about 25% of the 291,667 votes to the Governor Okpebholo’s mandate in the September 2024 election.

“We are, therefore, jointly entitled to a minimum 25% of State and Federal dividends accruing to Edo State as elective, appointive positions as well as in employment, empowerment, and infrastructure development opportunities.

“We firmly posit that rotation of elective political offices among component ethnic groups is a compulsory feature of democratic governance.” The stated.

The leaders advised the major political Parties to Zone 2027 Edo North Senatorial slot away from Etsako to either Akoko-Edo or Owan nation, as a step to political equity and justice.

Other notable leaders from the two federal constituencies who joined in the struggle and sought the demands include comrade Sunny Ifijen, Hon. Omeiza Ogumah Chief Oise Ofala, Prof. Mrs. Fatiregun Olubayo, Amb. Sunda Dada,Princess (Dame) Mrs. Yinka Alufohai, Chief Patrick Izobo-Agbebaku and Chief Peter Ajayi.