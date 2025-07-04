By Tom Garba

In a fervent appeal to ensure Nigeria’s unity and political stability, a prominent advocacy group dedicated to fostering good governance, fairness, and inclusivity has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to carefully reconsider his choice of running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

The group, known as the Bridge Builders of Nigeria, led by Comrade Nuhu Sani, issued a compelling press statement from its Abuja office, urging the President to select Barr. (Dr.) Boss Mustapha, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), as his vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The group heralds Mustapha as an ultimate political juggernaut—a Northern Christian titan whose inclusion on the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket could redefine Nigeria’s trajectory and secure a triumphant victory in 2027.

Boss Mustapha is no ordinary leader; he is a colossus of integrity, a maestro of governance, and a unifying force whose unparalleled track record sets him apart as the ideal partner for Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

As the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mustapha’s tenure was nothing short of legendary. He navigated the nation through turbulent waters, including the COVID-19 pandemic, with a steady hand, razor-sharp intellect, and an unyielding commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

“Boss Mustapha is a dependable, trustworthy, and honest leader,” declared Nuhu, his words echoing the sentiments of millions who see Mustapha as a beacon of hope in a fractured nation.

The Bridge Builders’ endorsement is more than a recommendation—it’s a rallying cry for a Nigeria that thrives on unity, fairness, and inclusivity. Mustapha, a distinguished Northern Christian, embodies the balance needed to heal Nigeria’s religious and regional divides.

His selection as Tinubu’s running mate would send an electrifying message: that the APC is a party for all Nigerians, not just a select few. Comrade Nuhu Sani warned that persisting with a Muslim-Muslim ticket risks deepening national fault lines, threatening the very fabric of Nigeria’s corporate existence.

In contrast, Mustapha’s candidacy offers a golden opportunity to bridge divides and galvanize the nation toward a shared, prosperous future.

What sets Boss Mustapha apart is not just his impeccable credentials but his transformative leadership style. During his time as SGF, he demonstrated an almost superhuman ability to manage complex national challenges with grace and precision.

From coordinating government operations to steering Nigeria through the global pandemic, Mustapha proved himself a political stabilizer, a bridge builder, and a master strategist. His intellectual firepower, coupled with his deep well of wisdom and maturity, makes him the perfect complement to Tinubu’s bold vision for a revitalized Nigeria.

“Boss Mustapha is not just a leader; he is a phenomenon,” Nuhu proclaimed. “His inclusion on the 2027 ticket would be a masterstroke, ensuring the APC’s smooth ride to victory while delivering the inclusive governance Nigerians crave.”

The group’s statement highlighted the growing unrest across the nation, with tensions simmering and grievances mounting over perceived inequities in the APC’s reward system. Mustapha, with his universal appeal and proven ability to unite diverse groups, is uniquely positioned to defuse these tensions and restore faith in the party’s commitment to fairness.

As the 2027 election looms, the stakes could not be higher. Nigeria stands at a crossroads, with its unity hanging in the balance. The Bridge Builders of Nigeria have made it clear: Boss Mustapha is the leader Nigeria needs—a statesman whose towering integrity, political prowess, and unrelenting dedication to the common good make him the ultimate choice for vice president.

By choosing Mustapha, President Tinubu can fulfill his campaign promises, cement his legacy as a unifier, and lead the APC to a resounding victory that will echo through history.

In the words of Comrade Nuhu Sani, “The country is boiling, but leaders like Boss Mustapha can cool the flames and build a Nigeria where every citizen feels they belong.” The call is clear, the choice is obvious, and the time is now—Boss Mustapha is the key to unlocking Nigeria’s boundless potential in 2027 and beyond.