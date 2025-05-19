2027: Group says APC Summit ‘ll Unite Party Leaders, Commends Ganduje’s NWC

By Tom Okpe

A Group, pro-All Progressives Congress, APC, forum on the platform of Progressive Voters’ Forum, PVF, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led National Working Committee, NWC, for the initiative to hold the first APC National Summit this week, saying it will unite Party leaders, ahead of 2027.

The said National Summit is slated for Thursday, 22nd May 2025, with the theme: ‘Renewed Hope Agenda: The Journey So Far’, at the Banquet Hall, Presidential villa, Abuja.

Expected at the summit are President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, State Governors of the Party and their deputies.

Others are former Presidents that are members of the Party, all members of the National Assembly who are of the APC and a host of others.

In a press statement on Sunday in Abuja, made available to the Daily Times, National Coordinator of PVF, Dr Olusegun Kenneth, said: “The summit will afford the APC leaders opportunity to review the Party’s performance as a ruling political Party, dialogue on how to move the country forward and unite the Party leaders more, ahead of future elections.”

While commending the initiative, Dr Kenneth said through this summit, most Nigerians will know so many achievements of President Tinubu, that have not been publicized.

“As a forum, we believe that this summit is coming at the right time. By 29th of of May, it will be two good years that our amiable President, took over Government. So, as a responsible Party, the Ganduje’s led National Working Committee, NWC, has provided this platform to showcase many achievements of President Tinubu’s administration and the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ that have been under reported or the opposition Parties have refused to see. We commend the National Working Committee.

“We, however, call on all delegates to the summit to attend with open mind and engage on productive dialogue that will solidify our Party, proclaim it to more Nigerians and drive APC to victory in future elections.

“This summit should also bring onboard different interests and groups and find a way to accommodate all interests, including those that are just joining the fold.”

The group further, called on Nigerians to continue showing support for the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Tinubu, adding that, “the Government has used the last two years to lay good foundation for the economy, infrastructure and wellbeing of Nigerian, and the results have started yielding as prices of commodities have started coming down, inflation dropping among others.

“We believe that this national summit is in the interest of Nigerians and the Nation. In due time, Nigerians will totally ignore the noisy opposition Parties and their figures, and embrace the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

