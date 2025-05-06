2027: Ganduje commends Tinubu’s transformative policies at NAFT Dinner,

…echoes calls on President to seek re-election

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold policy initiatives which according to him, have significantly revitalized Nigeria’s economy.

Ganduje made this known in a heartfelt address Sunday during a special dinner hosted by the National Agenda for Tinubu (NAFT) 2027

Speaking at the event, held in Abuja, Ganduje expressed deep gratitude to the organizers for their efforts in mobilizing resources for the occasion. He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration within the party as they work to strengthen the APC.

Ganduje assured attendees of the party’s commitment to expanding democratic freedoms and pursuing people-centered governance.

He highlighted the necessity of strong partnerships between national and sub-national entities for effective governance, regardless of political affiliations.

The APC Chairman lauded President Tinubu for his courageous reforms, notably the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira in May 2023. Despite initial criticism, these decisions have led to increased monthly allocations for states, with some, like Imo State, witnessing a jump from $5 billion to $13 billion.

As Nigeria prepares to celebrate the second anniversary of Tinubu’s administration, Ganduje pointed to remarkable progress, including a reduction in the national debt from $108 billion to $94 billion, a trade surplus of $14.31 billion, and a 70% decrease in fuel imports. Local refining capacity has also surged by over 200%.

READ ALSO: Ganduje’s son empowers 160 SMEs in Kano

The Naira’s performance continues to improve, earning recognition as one of the world’s top currencies. Goldman Sachs recently dubbed it the best performing currency globally, while Nigeria’s foreign reserves hit a record $40.877 billion, driven by a significant increase in capital inflows.

In light of these achievements, Ganduje echoed the growing calls for Tinubu to seek re-election, commending the president’s leadership, vision, and integrity. He concluded by formally launching the NAFT 2027 national insignia, underscoring the party’s commitment to continued progress.

The evening served not only as a celebration of recent successes but also as a reaffirmation of the APC’s dedication to building a stronger Nigeria under Tinubu’s leadership.