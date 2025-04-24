2027: El’Rufai, Malami Can’t Speak On Our Behalf Says Defunct CPC NASS Members

…Backs Al’Makura’s support for Tinubu

By Tom Okpe

The Forum of elected members of the 7th National Assembly under the defunct Congress of Progressive Change, CPC, has warned that former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El’Rufai, former AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN and others cannot speak on their behalf, the legacy Party

The group, comprising of notable former elected politicians, declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections, also, backing recognition of former Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al’Makura.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Chairman of the Forum, Nasiru Baballe Ila said the group remain committed to the ideals and values that led to the formation of the ruling Party, with total support for the President Tinubu’s administration.

The forum specifically described the former Attorney General and the former Kaduna State Governor as lightweights with negative balance in terms of political value.

Members of the forum includes; Senator Ibrahim Musa, Ibrahim Gobir, Sanusi Aliyu, Mohammed Tukur, Katsina Central, Senator Ahmed Sani, Ibrahim Chachangi, Yusuf Bala, Hon. Garuba Datti, the 7th Assembly Caucus Leader, and now APC National Vice Chairman, North-west.

Ila said: “It has come to our attention that certain individuals, groups and entities who doesn’t have electoral value during the heydays of the Congress for Progressives Change, CPC, have falsely claimed to speak for, or represent the CPC, purporting to act on behalf of its legacy and its millions of supporters.

“We, the former elected Members of the CPC from the 7th Assembly and many more, who stood for elections, won and were subsequently robbed of our hard-won, elections, yet short-lived victories, remain the only legitimate and authentic voice of the defunct CPC.

“We categorically declare that no person, group of persons, or entity has the authority to speak for, or on behalf of the defunct CPC, except the elected representatives of the Party who were duly chosen by its supporters in 2011.

“We are the true custodians of the Party’s legacy and the representatives entities of twelve million Nigerians, predominantly in Northern Nigeria, who entrusted us with their mandate.”

The forum urged the media, civil society, and the general public to verify authenticity of any claims, related to the defunct CPC, adding that, only elected Members of the 7th Assembly and the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Al’Makura, as legitimate representatives of the defunct Party’s legacy.

Responding to questions, Aliyu Gedi, said though the group has been marginalized but, won’t throw away the baby with the bath water.

“However, it does not negate the fact that we are bonafide members of the APC. Political Parties are supposed to nurture those who invested in them, but we still have a situation where we have usurpers, interlopers, and criminals, jumping in through the window.

“I will not sit down here and say we are okay with the Government. It has never been my nature. It is not the nature of the CPC. Certainly, it is not the nature, or in our DNA to shy away from the truth,” he said.