2027 Election: PDP holds LG congress in Edo, declares ‘rebirth of party’

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday held its local government congress across the 18 LGAs, electing new executive committees and national delegates.

Speaking at the Oredo Local Government Secretariat, the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, described the exercise as “the rebirth of the PDP ahead of 2027.”

“What you are seeing here is the beginning of the rebirth of PDP in Nigeria,” Aziegbemi said.

He recalled that ward congresses had earlier been conducted in all 192 wards of the state, which he described as the best organised so far.

“This local government congress has further shown the excitement, joy, and enthusiasm of our members.

“This momentum will ultimately drive us to remove the APC both at the federal and state levels in 2027 and 2028 respectively,” he added.

Aziegbemi accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of worsening the living conditions of Nigerians.

“Over 60 million Nigerians go to bed hungry every night because of the APC’s clueless government. What we are doing here in Edo is the march to rescue Nigeria,” he said.

On the forthcoming state congress scheduled for September 27 in Benin, Aziegbemi gave assurance that it would be peaceful and well-organised.

“It will mark the consolidation of a united PDP ahead of the convention in Abuja this November,” he said.

Hillary Okute, chairman of the LGA Congress Panel, monitored the process alongside Aziegbemi, commending the turnout and organisation, calling it a “new dawn for the PDP.”

“We are truly amazed at the decorum and spirit of brotherhood here today. We believe this will translate to higher levels, not just for Edo but for Nigeria,” Okute said.