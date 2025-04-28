2027 Election: Only a United Opposition Can Defeat Tinubu — Kenneth Okonkwo

Former Labour Party chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has asserted that only a strong coalition of opposition forces can unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in a recent interview, Okonkwo emphasized that the current fragmentation within opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), makes it nearly impossible to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) effectively.

According to him, without a united front, the APC will retain power in 2027. “Neither the PDP nor the Labour Party, standing alone, has the capacity to wrestle power from the APC,” he stated.

Okonkwo’s remarks come amid growing discussions about potential alliances and strategic mergers ahead of the next election cycle, as political actors reposition themselves for what promises to be a fiercely contested race.