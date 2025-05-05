2027: Deputy Speaker, Kalu assures of Tinubu’s return

By Msugh Ityokura

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has assured members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of president Bola Tinubu’s return in 2027

He emphasized that President Tinubu’s inclusive approach to governance, evident in his strategic appointments, has earned him the support of the South East region.

He spoke while addressing party members in Umuahia, Abia State capital Sunday, where he underscored the need for unity and collective effort to strengthen the APC both in the State and entire South East region.

Kalu assured that with renewed focus and commitment, the party would achieve its goals, highlighting his efforts in engaging key stakeholders and leveraging the Renewed Hope Partners initiative to bolster the party’s presence nationwide.

The Deputy Speaker called on party members to boldly identify with President Tinubu and support his re-election bid, pledging to deliver a strong showing from the South East region in 2027.

He said: “Why we are here today is to tell ourselves how alive our party, the All Progressive Congress is and how to go about strengthening it more.

“When we come together and work in unison, we get stronger. We are here for serious business. It’s only what you present at the table that determines what you take back from the table. If you present more, you get more.

“When we love and help one another, we go very far. I want us to renew our minds. We are on a mission. We are looking at strengthening our party. Our target is to make sure that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns 2027. I am committed to it. You should be committed to it too.

“I have been reaching out and I appreciate my big brothers who have extended their support. I am promising that with Renewed Hope Partners that Mr. President has supported me to do in the whole of Nigeria, Abia will become one of the strongest branches. You should be bold to identify with Mr. President. Let’s support our brother from the southern political corridor come 2027. We are going to give him 70 to 80 percent vote in South East.”

Speaking earlier, the Abia State Chairman of the APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu also called for unity in the party, urging support for the Deputy Speaker.

“I’m once again calling on our people to come together, nobody, as an individual owns the party. You can’t come and tell me about someone. Please, I urge us all to come together and help build a party.

We should come together and support the Deputy Speaker. As we are preaching for the President which we must do, which I’m sure we will get, it won’t be like what happened before. Let’s not lose sight of Abia State, our own, because it will also benefit us if we win here”, Ononogbu said.