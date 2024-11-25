2027: Damagun, PDP Govs, NWC ready to endorse Tinubu, alleges opposition lawmakers

…says attempt by Pro-Wike to seize Rivers allocation, recipe for anarchy

By Tom Okpe

The Coalition for opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives has raised the alarm that the National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, some State Governors of the party and its National Working Committee, NWC have worked out plans to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

The spokesperson of the group, Rep Ikenga Ugochinyere, PDP, Imo State also revealed on Sunday that they have already, planted 24 PDP State Chairman that will endorse President Tinubu before 2027 and keep Umar Damagun, the National Chairman in office till after election.

Speaking at Akokwa, Imo State in a

world press conference, Ugochinyere described them as impostors, vowing that their plan won’t work as structures are being put in place to ensure it doesn’t happen, according to a press statement he released to House Correspondents, Sunday evening.

He said, “Today our nation is facing different challenges both economic and political. But there’s something that’s missing in all these problems and that’s a vibrant and responsive and responsible opposition.

“Today we have a political party, PDP that is supposed to lead the opposition, but what do you have, political charlatans hijacking the heartbeat of the opposition party, and turning it to an errand platform for the ruling party.

“Some of you called me yesterday when the meeting the Governors had in Jos and said it’s all over for PDP. It’s very shameful that a party that was founded in 1998 by the great efforts of our founding fathers like the late Alex Ekwueme, Jerry Gana, Atiku Abubakar, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and so many others came together and ended 16 yrs of military rule.

“That political party is what these people are playing with. It’s what imposters called Umar Damagun and Samuel Anyanwu is now messing up with, and forgetting the sacred expectation of Nigerian people. A vibrant opposition.

“Today I want to inform Nigerians that they have perfected a plan to ensure that the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting to choose a Chairman from North Central. They want Damagun, an imposter of the highest order to continue to parade as the National Chairman and stay in office till 2027 so they can foist on us a weakling that will be Presidential candidate.

“We have impostors among us, who has no honour and decency. They have decided to see the political party. The ruling party will be laughing at them now that they want to sabotage their own party.

“First they said there was Sallah holiday and they shifted it, since last year they kept on shifting the NEC meeting. Till now no NEC meeting. They kept giving different excuses. The national leaders of PDP are frolicking with APC leaders, going to London, having meetings with APC leadership.

“If the founding fathers of this party are still alive and are seeing what I’m seeing, they will be crying. I will mention the names of these PDP Governors frolicking with APC. They think that by being a weakling, some of them will be allowed to control their States.

“You have a National Chairman and Secretary who in 24 hours, is in Nyesom Wike’s bedroom, a Minister in APC Government. At a time when Nigeria is facing serious crisis. Our opposition is now in the bed of the ruling party. And some of our Governors will go to Jos because they are part of this political fraud. They consider the feelings of party members who has expectations. I must commend some of our Governors who have remained loyal to the party.”

Speaking further Ugochinyere also vowed that the alleged plot by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike to seize Rivers State allocation, impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara will fail, adding that the Governor will complete his tenure and reelected.

“If you want to join APC, join them, but these clowns are running around just to destroy our party. What did we do to them. Should we bury our courts because of Wike,” he queried.

“You campaigned and Atiku defeated you, and you vowed to destroy the party. Ikpeazu lost in Senate, Ortom lost, Ugwuanyi lost but today, are they proud to destroy what our founding fathers did.

“There will be an end to this nonsense. Rivers State is an integral part of party and Wike is aiming for the resources of Rivers. We won’t let it happen. He has fought with everyone. I advise President Tinubu to be very careful dealing with him, Wike. When things go wrong, he will tell us your story.

“You supported someone to be Governor, you produced all the commissioners, all House of Assembly members, Local Government Chairmen. The Governor didn’t have any input. He produced the party structure. Was there any issue? It’s only a man who’s at war with his inner self that can have problem with Siminalayi Fubara.

“But, Wike still quarreled with him and wanted to impeach him. You were there when the 27 lawmakers joined APC. Your seat has become vacant. Now you’re running around trying to bastardize the judiciary. Are we going to change our law because of Wike?

“Now he wants to seize the allocation of Rivers so that workers won’t be paid salary and everything will collapse in the State. Everyday he is running from one court to another to get injunction. His attempt will fail! Any attempt to seize Rivers allocation is an invitation to anarchy! The statutory allocation is the symbol of federation and constitutional governance,” he added.