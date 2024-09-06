2027: Christian Youth Stakeholders demand change, call on Atiku to run

By Tom Garba

A group of Christian youth stakeholders has called for a new era of leadership in Nigeria in 2027.

Rising from a meeting in Jos which was attended by 150 representatives from 19 northern states,the group stressed that the current situation of the affairs of the country warrants a drastic change in the next political dispensation.

The youths condemned the current state of insecurity, economic hardship, and insensitive policies of the present administration.

The stakeholders decried the lack of concerted efforts to address kidnapping, banditry, and farmer-herder crises, and the high cost of living, which has made it difficult for millions of Nigerians to afford basic necessities.

In a communique signed by the acting National Coordinator of the group, Rev. Aliu Ibrahim and made available to the media, they criticized the recent increase in fuel price, which will exacerbate inflation and poverty.

The meeting called for a tested and trusted personality, devoid of bigotry, to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Specifically, they urged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to run for president, citing his pan-Nigerian credentials and detribalized nature.

The stakeholders pledged to mobilize Christian youth across the Northern region and Nigeria to support Atiku’s candidacy.

Furthermore, the meeting called on Peter Gregory Obi to join forces with Atiku and other relevant politicians to salvage the country.

The communiqué emphasized the need for a new Nigeria, where no tribe, religion, ethnicity, or region takes precedence over shared humanity and nationhood.

The meeting emphasized the urgent need for a paradigm shift in Nigeria’s leadership, citing the country’s precarious situation and the apparent lack of focus and cluelessness of the present APC-led government.

The stakeholders lamented the devastating impact of insecurity, economic hardship, and poor governance on the lives of Nigerians, particularly the youth. They expressed frustration with the government’s inability to address these challenges, despite the huge resources deployed to tackle them.

The communiqué highlighted the need for a leader who can unite the country, address the pressing issues, and restore hope to the people. The stakeholders believed that Atiku Abubakar, with his wealth of experience and pan-Nigerian credentials, is the right person to lead the country out of its current quagmire.

2027 elections present an opportunity for Nigeria to get it right and chart a new course.

The meeting also called on other politicians to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal of salvaging the country.

The stakeholders emphasized that the 2027 elections present an opportunity for Nigeria to get it right and chart a new course.

In conclusion, the communiqué emphasized the commitment of the Christian youth stakeholders to mobilize support for a new Nigeria, where every citizen can live in peace, prosperity, and harmony.

They vowed to work tirelessly to ensure that the right leaders are elected to steer the country towards a brighter future.