2027: APC women leader meets minister on strategic issues, collaborations

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Women Leader, Dr Mary Idele Alile, State Women and other zonal women leaders, on Friday, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Regional Development, Engr Abubakar Momoh, on strategic issues ahead of the 2027 general elections in the country.

The high-level meeting was anchored on strengthening collaboration between the Ministry and the APC women’s wing, with a focus on empowering women, increasing political participation, and supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

Dr Alile, commènded the Minister for his commitment to impactful development programs, urging the Ministry to deepen its focus on gender-responsive policies.

She also, unveiled the ‘774 Explode Initiative,’ an ambitious campaign designed to boost female political participation in all 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

She said: “The numbers are deeply concerning. Women only make up 4.2% of the current National Assembly. That has to change,” Dr. Alile stressed, calling for institutional backing and sustainable platforms that can drive women’s empowerment across board.

In his response, the Minister welcomed the initiative and assured the delegation of the Ministry’s readiness to partner on inclusive development strategies, emphasizing that women and youth empowerment remains his top priority, affirming the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to programs that directly impact women, particularly, in underserved Communities.

He also cited the Ministry’s recent medical outreach, targeting rural women, underscoring the role women continue to play in strengthening Nigeria’s democratic process.

The Minister, further charged the APC women leaders to take the message of Renewed Hope, down to the grassroots and rally support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid in 2027.

In her contributions, the Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari, disclosed that the Ministry is currently constructing nineteen 50-bed hospitals, across Northern Nigeria saying, “the project aims to address healthcare gaps, especially, in maternal and infant health, amongst rural Communities.”

The Minister further reiterated its dedication to inclusive governance and grassroots development, promising to work in synergy with Party structures and local stakeholders to ensure, no woman, is left behind in the Nation’s development journey.