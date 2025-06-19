2027: APC support groups collapse structures for Atiku’s Rescue Nigeria project

By Tunde Opalana

Some support groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Ismaila Abu Ishaq, a former member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, have collapsed their structures to support the aspirations of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The Atiku Media Office in a statement on Thursday states that the group is now to be known as the “Coalition for Project Rescue Nigeria 2027.”

The group, which visited the former Vice President at his Abuja residence on Thursday, said the Coalition has become necessary to rescue Nigeria from what it calls “a failed APC leadership.”

It is also to seek a tested, credible, and visionary leader who is able to respond to the current challenges of security, poor infrastructure, economic downturn, poverty, and hunger in the country.

According to the group, the Obasanjo-Atiku regime brought much-needed development to Nigeria during its era.

Ishaq said that the Coalition for Project Rescue Nigeria 2027 will not just be a campaign vehicle, but “a national salvation effort”, to ensure that Nigeria returns to the days of unity, progress and prosperity.

Atiku, in his response, agreed to work with the group and provide mentorship to ensure that young people recover their country.

He expressed sadness that the strong economy bequeathed by successive PDP administrations has been frittered away by the Tinubu-led APC government.

The former Vice President urged the group to ensure it continues to participate in the democratic processes that would guarantee the restoration of an economically viable and democratically stable future for the country.