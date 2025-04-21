April 21, 2025
2027: APC , PDP back Oborevwori’s re-election bid in Aboh Kingdom

By Owen Akenzua

The people of Aboh kingdom in Ndokwa East have unanimously pledged support for the re-election of Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

This was made known during a stakeholders meeting held at the country home of Chairman of mobile permit emblem in Delta State and sponsor of Sheriff MATAS pressure group, Chief Isamade Ossai Popularly known as Abada Akwuluno 1 of Aboh kingdom.

Shortly after the meeting by PDP leaders in Aboh Ward 5 , APC supporters declared their support for Governor Oborevwori, while PDP chieftains praised his leadership qualities and development initiatives.

Hon George Ugboma commended Oborevwori’s leadership, saying, “Governor Oborevwori deserves re-election considering his achievements.”

Other speakers, including APC Leader John Azuka and PDP chieftains Hon Azaka Ossai and Hon Emeka Ugboma, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Oborevwori’s transparent and inclusive administration.

Chief Abada thanked PDP faithfuls for being good ambassadors of Oborevwori’s administration, saying, “Oborevwori’s administration has impacted millions of Deltans and made life easier.”

The meeting concluded with APC members indicating interest in joining PDP, and PDP leaders applauding Chief Abada’s efforts in uniting the party in Aboh.

Chief Abada also received members of the Sheriff Matas led by Comr Shevy Ogo .

He encourages them to continue preaching the gospel of Oborevwori to the people of Delta State .

