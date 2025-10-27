2027: Akpabio promises Gov. Eno of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District support 

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has promised the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno of total support of the people of Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district to return him to office in 2027.

Akpabio made the pledge in a brief remarks at the weekend during the reception in honour of late Deaconess Eno Usoro, mother of the Deputy Governor of CBN, Emem Usoro, held at the Four Point by Sheraton, in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

A statement endorsed by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying, ” Your Excellency my Governor, thank once again, for linking our dear state to the centre of Nigeria’s politics. I know there will be stiff opposition in Uyo Senatorial District against your second term bid, but be rest assured that in my Senatorial District, you will be returned 100 percent because there will be no opposition here.

Akpabio also used the gathering to once again, thank President Bola Tinubu and vice president, Kashim Shettima for their roles in his emergence as the President of the Senate and the appointment of our daughter, again from my Senatorial District; Emem Usoro to the position of the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

“Let me also use today to appreciate the vice president and my brother, Senator Kashim Shettima for coming to my Senatorial District to honour our daughter Emem Usoro. I have not forgotten the role you and President Tinubu played in my emergence as the President of the Senate. We will show our gratitude at the polls in 2027”, Akpabio declared.