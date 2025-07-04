2027: ADC stillborn, lacks capacity to deliver – Sanwo-Olu

By Tom Okpe

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as a stillborn party that lacks capability to unseat the ruling party.

Also, Speaker, State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and other chieftains of thè All Progressives Congress, APC, joined the Governor saying that the coalition is like an unriped fruit.

Recall that a former President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, former Governors of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, former Senate President, David Mark and many other notable politicians across parties, on Wednesday unveiled ADC to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2027.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this remarks during an APC megal rally, Lagos West 1, Senatorial District, at Ifako Mini Stadium, Lagos, saying the new party cannot take power from the ruling party.

The rally was part of the campaign strategies ahead of the Local Government elections scheduled to take place on July 12 across the 57 council areas of the State.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat said: “We are proud of our party, what we need to do is to make Asiwaju proud. Your PVC is the power to prove that day.

“You can see that there are fundamental achievements by the President as well as achievements being recorded at the State level in Lagos State. We are the only party in Lagos State. Go out and mobilize your neighbours. The President is re-engineering our country. We are the party of the people and we are proud of this.

“The local government is the foundation, so we will deliver and come victorious in 2027,” he stated.

In his remarks, Obasa stated that; “essence of coming here today is to ensure we deliver. So reach out to the people of Lagos, irrespective of tribes and religions. You can see here we have the Igbos, Hausas and South-South.

He explained that the President has been doing well to ensure dividends of democracy get to the people.

A member of the House of Representatives, Abiodun Faleke stated that there is no other parties in Lagos, saying “All other political parties are confusionists. They are just eager to take power.”