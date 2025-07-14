2027: 310 lawyers assure ADC of legal representation

By Tunde Opalana

No fewer than 310 lawyers have volunteered to defend the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in all pending and anticipated legal matters nationwide ahead of the 2027 general election.

Abdullahi Abdurrahman, Leader of the National Legal Support Group for the ADC, disclosed this yesterday during a courtesy visit to the party’s Interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark.

Abdurrahman revealed that the group has members across all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and is fully mobilized to respond to legal challenges on behalf of the party.

In addition to the volunteer corps, the ADC’s legal structure includes high-profile legal minds such as the party’s Legal Adviser, Barr. Peter Oyewole, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN), and former Edo State Governor and legal scholar Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, among others.

READ ALSO: New Music Trends: Re-Records, Tours & Album Drops

“We are prepared to handle any case that may arise against ADC anywhere in the country,” Abdurrahman stated, noting that the lawyers believe in the capacity of the current leadership to transform the party and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He commended Senator Mark’s integrity and leadership track record, urging him to bring his patriotism and statesmanship to bear in steering the ADC to national relevance. He also called on the party’s Legal Adviser to provide necessary documents and information on pending cases to enable the legal team work effectively.

In his response, Barr. Peter Oyewole reassured the gathering that all legal procedures regarding the recent coalition that gave birth to the new ADC were properly followed. “There is no cause for alarm,” he said.

In his remarks, Senator David Mark expressed deep appreciation for the lawyers’ commitment and initiative. He encouraged them to remain proactive and vigilant, warning that the current administration may attempt to use the courts to frustrate ADC’s momentum ahead of 2027.

“ADC is the party to beat in 2027,” Senator Mark declared, urging Nigerians to rally behind the platform as the credible and patriotic alternative for national leadership.