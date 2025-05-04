2025 World Press Freedom Day: NHRC seeks framework to address AI challenges

By Emma Okereh

As Nigeria joins the rest of the global community to commemorate the 2025 World Press Freedom Day, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is advocating for the establishment of ethical and legal frameworks to address the myriad of challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu who stated this in Abuja on the eve of the 2025 commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day highlighted the need for regulations that ensure AI development aligns with human rights principles, preventing potential abuses and safeguarding fundamental freedoms. Accordingly, the Commission proposes to issue an advisory on the use and deployment of Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria very soon.

The learned Silk observed that while AI could be deployed to enhance journalistic activities such as content development, investigative reporting, research and fact-checking, it could also be source of worry when it is manipulated for misinformation, cyber bullying, emotional abuse and inciting comments.

READ ALSO: FG appoints DBI’s David Daser to lead National Digital Literacy drive

The Chief Human Rights Officer of Nigeria noted that the theme of 2025 commemoration, “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media” is apt given the exponential growth of digital communications and utilization of AI in virtually all aspects of life.

According to the Human Rights Advocate, AI tools have greatly impacted on the enjoyment of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Media by eliminating barriers to timely and effective communication. AI tools have at the same time aided the breach of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Media when applied unprofessionally without deference to ethical regulations.

The NHRC Boss urged the Citizens including journalists to take advantage of AI in the most positive and responsible manner to deepen the realisation of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Media while at the same time avoiding inciting statements against constituted authorities and other members of the public.

In the same vein, the Executive Secretary enjoined those in authority to cooperate with the journalists in the course of discharging their constitutional responsibility which among others includes holding the government accountable to the people.

He therefore urged all stakeholders to always recognize the Press as a critical partner in the democratic process and desist from any form of confrontation and interference with the lawful duties of journalists and other media workers, otherwise they will be found on the wrong side of the law.

The legal luminary commended journalists for courageously discharging their constitutional responsibility despite occasional harassment, intimidation, and seizure/destruction of their working tools by some overzealous security agents.

The observance of the World Press Freedom Day, the Executive Secretary stated, is not an opportunity to apportion blame to any individual, Institution or group of persons but it is a time to reminisce the fundamental principles of press freedom, ponder on the state of press freedom globally, defend the Media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in their line of duty.

The World Press Freedom Day was first celebrated in 1993 on the 3rd of May to remind governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom and to remind journalists of their obligation to professional ethics in the course of their duties.