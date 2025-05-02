2025 Workers Day: NHRC decries economic hardship of workers, seeks reforms

By Emma Okereh

As the global community commemorates the 2025 International Labour Day otherwise known as Workers Day, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) extends its solidarity to all Nigerian workers whose untiring commitment continues to drive the nation’s progress, even amidst daunting economic challenges.

In his remark to commemorate the Day, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu said, Nigerian workers are facing unprecedented hardships due to high inflation rate which has significantly eroded the purchasing power of salaries, making it increasingly difficult for workers to afford basic necessities of life. The soaring cost of transportation has further compounded these challenges, often hindering workers’ ability to commute to their workplaces, thereby affecting overall productivity, he said.

According to the renown Human rights Advocate, the Commission notes with great concern the harsh economic realities occasioned by the recent economic reforms. These have exacerbated poverty he lamented, rendering individuals vulnerable to preventive illnesses and deaths due to inadequate access to nutrition, and healthcare.

“While we commend the Federal Government for some of the initiatives so far taken to alleviate the economic hardship, we call for economic reforms that prioritize human dignity, social justice and the well-being of citizens. Nigerians deserves policies that ensure decent work, fair wages and access to essential services, which will enable them to live with dignity and hope for a better future” Ojukuw said.

Continuing, the Chief Human Rights Officer of Nigeria said the Commission has observed reports indicating that law enforcement agencies have at some times suppressed peaceful protests, organized by citizens and workers who attempt to draw attention to their grievances. Such actions he said not only contravene the constitutional right to peaceful assembly but also stifle the democratic expression of concerns which is vital for national development.

Dr. Ojukwu used the platform of this commemoration to call on the Federal Government to engage more in constructive dialogue, as promised during the end bad governance protests, one that fosters open communication channels with labour unions and workers’ representatives to collaboratively address their concerns.

He also emphasised the need to ensure that law enforcement agencies respect and uphold citizens’ rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association in all aspects of their lives including economic concerns.

The NHRC Boss further urged labour unions to adopt more proactive measures in advocating for workers’ rights as they serve as robust platforms for voicing workers’ concerns and negotiating better conditions on their behalf.

The Learned Silk reiterated the Commission’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of Nigerian workers and ensuring that their voices are heard, respected, and acted upon, adding that the International Labour Day serves as a strong reminder of the invaluable contribution of the Nigerian Workers to National Development.

International Labour Day is celebrated annually on the 1st of May.