2025 UTME: JAMB Issues Warning Against Hasty Selection of Exam Towns

By Isah Aliyu Chiroma

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a warning to candidates preparing for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) regarding the “hasty selection of examination towns.”

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board’s spokesperson, provided this warning in a statement released yesterday in Abuja. He clarified that JAMB does not select examination towns for candidates taking the UTME or the optional mock examination.

Benjamin emphasized that the clarification was essential, as 90 percent of the available slots for the optional mock exercise nationwide had already been filled, leaving only a few states with remaining availability.

JAMB has noticed an unusual trend among candidates in their choice of examination towns, particularly those likely to participate in the optional mock examination. This notice is intended to advise candidates against hastily selecting examination towns and subsequently blaming the board for assigning them to towns that may be far from their homes or states.

The only states currently with remaining slots for the optional mock examination are: Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe.

Benjamin stressed that while candidates are free to choose their preferred examination towns, they must carefully consider the implications of their selections. Some candidates may choose towns that are quite distant, potentially outside their home states, and the board should not be held accountable for such choices.

The allocation of mock examination spaces is based on the availability of examination centers. Once a town reaches its capacity, it will no longer be available for selection.

Benjamin stated, “The board does not want to be overwhelmed, as the mock examination is intended to provide deserving candidates with experience in a Computer-Based Testing (CBT) environment and to test the board’s facilities.”

Candidates are encouraged to select their examination towns thoughtfully, taking travel logistics and convenience into account, to ensure a smoother experience on examination day.