2025 Seafarers Day: Maritime workers applaud NIMASA’s efforts on seafarers’ welfare

By Temitope Adebayo

The maritime workers under the auspices of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have commended the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for doing a marvellous job as far as seafarers’ welfare is concerned.

This is as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Day of the Seafarers 2025.

In his goodwill message at the celebration, which took place in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, 25th of June 2025, MWUN President General, Comrade Francis Bunu Abi, thanked the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for putting a competent team at NIMASA.

Comrade Bunu, particularly, commended the Maritime Labour department of NIMASA, even as he urged the Federal Government to further empower the agency for it to do more for the seafarers.

The MWUN President, while speaking on the team of the 2025 Seafarers Days tagged ‘My Harassment – Free Ship,’ Comrade Bunu urged the agency to take the campaign against seafarers’ harassment to the doors of seafarers onboard vessels and not just ashore.

“Talking about seafarers harassment, I would enjoin the agency to carry its campaign to the vessels because those perpetrating this act are on the vessels, so the campaign should be brought to the doors of the seafarers and not only ashore.

“I want to thank the Minister for putting a good team in NIMASA, the agency right now under the leadership of the present DG is doing well, especially the Department of Labour.

“We need them to be encouraged so that they can do more for us and ensure a brighter future for the seafarers, particularly when the Federal Government is making moves to re-float a national carrier” he said