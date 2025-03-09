2025 IWD: First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu urges women’s unity, empowerment

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has honoured women globally for their resilience, hard work and achievements in celebration of the 2025 International Women’s Day.

In her message Saturday to commemorate the occasion, Tinubu encouraged women to cherish and support one another.

Said she; “Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of all women and girls across Nigeria and the world.

“The theme for this year serves as a powerful reminder of the need to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where every woman and girl can thrive, free from discrimination and limitations.”

The First Lady added; “I believe it is time for women to make this happen. Let us all endeavour to lift each other up, one woman at a time.”

The theme for the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) is; “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”

Meanwhile, as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved N1 billion as soft loans for market women in the state to help boost their businesses and improve their lives.

READ ALSO: FG designate Ekpa, 16 others as terrorism financiers

Commending Edo women for their steadfastness, dedication and commitment to moving the state forward, the governor revealed that his administration has approved N1 billion in soft loans for market women in the State to improve their businesses and boost the economy.

Said he; “Since I assumed office as Governor of Edo State, this is the first event that has been very colourful. I have been coming to the Festival Hall in Government House but have never seen a colourful event like this.

“We can actually do nothing as men without women, and that was why when a memo came before me on soft loan approval, I quickly approved N1 billion for our market women.

“The process is already ongoing, and we are talking to the relevant financial institution for disbursement as the money is ready and it is credited only to Edo women.

“The women are truthful and straightforward. When they assure you of their backing, just relax and be assured that you will get their backing, especially during the election. Their words are firm”.

Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Edo State, Edesili Okpebholo, urged Edo women never to be silent, pushed back, shut down, or strangled as their voices must be heard because they matter.

Calling on Edo women to add value and be committed in all they do in their careers, communities, and other life endeavours – she commended the governor for taking decisive steps to ensure that no Edo woman is left behind in the quest for equal opportunities and justice.

“We are all gathered here to celebrate the achievements of women and renew the call for a transformative change. The celebration reminds us of the incredible progress made by women and the world…

“We must come together to end the barriers that still deny thousands of women their fundamental human rights, systemic inequality, violence against women and the girl child, and economic disparity, which have held back women’s progress around the globe. It is our duty to dismantle these obstacles in our environment,” the Coordinator urged.