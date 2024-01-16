2024:Edo APC Chairman, Imuse steps aside, to focus on governorship ambition

By Titus Akhigbe

The Edo State chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. David Imuse(rtd) Tuesday tendered his resignation letter, citing urgent need to be in a state of readiness to contest the fast approaching Governorship election in the state.

In a letter to the deputy state chairman of the party, Mr. Jarrett Tenebe, Imuse,a governorship aspirant confessed that his decision to step down as the state chairman of APC was not an easy one.

A close party source however disclosed that his decision to resign may not be unconnected with recent meeting of the party’s stakeholders in Abuja where, aspirants holding elective positions, were reportedly ordered to quit the governorship race.

The erstwhile ruling party chairman in Edo State, who has signified his intention to seek the party’s ticket, however stated that it was a necessary move to give his undivided attention to his governorship ambition.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Kaduna To Establish State Security Trust…

He acknowledged the significance of adhering to the party’s constitution and ensuring a fair democratic process.

The governorship hopeful from Edo Central senatorial Central, who vowed to continue working tirelessly towards the success of the APC in the September poll, expressed his gratitude to the party members for their support and trust in his leadership,

His words: “In pursuant to article 31(2) (iii) of the All Progressive Congress constitution 2022 As amended, I have decided to voluntarily resign my position as the state chairman of this great party in the state.

“This is borne out of my design to enable me get my self in the state of readiness to contest the next gubernatorial election in the state which is slated for 21th of September 2024.”

He continued: “I want to sincerely thank every member of this great party most especially the state working committee and the state executive committee for this rare opportunity given to me to serve at the apex office of the party in Edo state.”