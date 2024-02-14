2024 Lagos Motor Show: Carloha displays Chery vehicle

By Temitope Adebayo

Carloha Nigeria, a leading automotive distributor, is set to dazzle attendees at the highly anticipated Lagos Motor Show 2024 with the display of Chery vehicles.

The event is scheduled to take place from February 16 to 17, 2024, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos.

As one of the premier automotive showcases in Nigeria, the Lagos Motor Show attracts enthusiasts, industry professionals, and consumers alike. Carloha Nigeria’s participation promises to be a highlight of this year’s event, with the exhibition of Chery’s innovative and dynamic lineup.

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Chery has established itself as a global leader in the automotive industry. Carloha Nigeria is proud to be the exclusive distributor of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, bringing cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and unparalleled style to Nigerian roads.

“At Carloha Nigeria, we are thrilled to showcase Chery’s impressive lineup at the Lagos Motor Show 2024,” said Mr Joseph Omokhapue, Sales and Marketing Director of Carloha Nigeria. “Chery’s commitment to quality and innovation perfectly aligns with our values, and we are excited to introduce Nigerian consumers to the latest advancements in automotive technology.”

Attendees can expect to see a diverse range of Chery vehicles on display, including stylish sedans, versatile SUVs, and efficient compact cars. From the sleek design of the Chery Arrizo to the rugged performance of the Chery Tiggo 2,Tiggo 4 pro, Tiggo 7 Pro, and Tiggo 8 Pro, there is something for every driver’s needs and preferences.

In addition to showcasing Chery’s impressive lineup, Carloha Nigeria will also provide attendees with the opportunity to experience the brand’s vehicles firsthand through interactive demonstrations. Knowledgeable representatives will be on hand to answer questions, provide information, and assist visitors in exploring the features and capabilities of Chery vehicles.

The Lagos Motor Show 2024 promises to be an unforgettable event for automotive enthusiasts and consumers alike. Carloha Nigeria invites all attendees to visit their booth at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) from February 16 to 17, 2024, to witness Chery’s spectacular display and discover the future of driving.