2024: Edo PDP faction rejects Obaseki’s anointed candidate

By Titus Akhigbe

The leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo South Senatorial District under the auspices of Legacy Coalition Group on Friday vowed to resist Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and reject his anointed guber Candidate, Asue Ighodalo in the forthcoming governorship election.

The Peoples Democratic Party Edo South Senatorial District Legacy Coalition Group said Obaseki failed to fulfill promises made to the group during his re-election in 2020.

Addressing Edo South PDP Legacy Coalition leaders and supporters during a stakeholders meeting in Benin, a former PDP governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama said the mistake of 2020 will not repeat itself again in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo.

READ ALSO: CBN Employee: I collected more than $1 million in cash…

He accused Obaseki of betrayal saying all the agreements reached with Obaseki by the leadership of the party ahead of the governor’s defection to PDP four years ago were unfulfilled.

“The ticket we gave to Obaseki free of Charge, he has used it in the last four years to punish all of us. Now, we are going to decide this election. Enough is enough.”Ogbeide-Ihama said.

Ogbeide-Ihama noted that he not only worked for the victory of Obaseki having served as his Returning officer but also stepped down for him to emerge as the party’s Gubernatorial candidate.

He called on the party’s supporters across the 7 Local Government Councils that make up the Senatorial district to shun the Obaseki led PDP faction saying the latter neglected them since 2020 despite their overwhelming support for him.

“In 2020, I was the Returning Officer to Governor Godwin Obaseki. The ticket I gave Obaseki Free of Charge and I followed it up at the INEC collation centre.

“In 2020 during the election, I was on national Television when they wanted to do ‘wayo’ and change the result in Ovia South West Local Government and Orhionmwon Local Government Councils.

“The videos are available for everybody to see. We will begin to play them let everybody see the extent to which I went for Obaseki. I slept in collation centre because of Obaseki , when they said counting will stop and continue the next day. I didn’t want story the next day which is tomorrow because story may enter the results.

“We will not allow the mistakes of 2020 to repeat itself again. Please take this message home. “Ogbeide-Ihama said.

On his part, Nosa Ogieva, Chairman Edo South PDP Legacy Coalition urged leaders and members of 7 LGAs that make up Edo South Senatorial District to remain dedicated and continue to pledge their unwavering support to the Legacy Coalition of the PDP.

“The meeting was called to discuss and look into the future and for us to have the same mind as one united members of the party,” he said.

Chairman PDP Legacy Coalition in Egor LGA, Nosa Adams said, “We in Egor , we have decided. Obaseki came to meet us in PDP. He said he doesn’t want you members as ward executives. He said he wants to replace all of u. Will you allow it?

Egor remains loyal to PDP Legacy Coalition. “

In his speech, Oredo LGA Chairman PDP Legacy Coalition, Mr. Martins Osakwe pledged his supoort for the group .

He said in 2020 they didn’t want the APC under Oshiomhole to disgrace Godwin Obaseki hence they massively supported and voted Obaseki.

“APC cannot disgrace our son like this when he came to us. So, we asked our son Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama to step down for Obaseki. Now, he is pursuing our son, what do we do? We will stand with our son, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama .”