2024 Budget: Reps ‘ll seek more accountability from security agencies – Speaker

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Tajudeen Abbas has informed that the House will demand more accountability from security agencies on the performance of their budgetary allocations.

He emphasised that the judicious use of the funds will yield far reaching results in the fight against terrorism and insurgency, amongst other issues within the security sector.

Abbas made the disclosure while giving his remarks at the opening of the international roundtable on ‘Role of the Parliament in the Security Sector; Governance and Reform in West Africa,’ organized by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung in Abuja on Thursday.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Abbas acknowledged that Nigeria has witnessed some security challenges, stressing that, addressing the issues will require inputs from the legislature.

READ ALSO: We Didn’t Challenge Kogi Guber Polls At…

“In Nigeria, as in many other countries across West Africa, we have witnessed significant challenges in our security landscape.

“These challenges range from terrorism and insurgency to transnational organized crime, border security issues, and internal conflicts.

“Addressing these complex security threats requires a comprehensive approach that involves not only the executive branch but, active arm of participation and oversight by the legislative government.

“There is no doubt that the parliament plays a crucial role in security sector governance through its legislative functions. It’s responsible for enacting laws that define the mandate and operations of security agencies, as well as laws that protect human rights and ensure accountability within the security sector.

“Additionally, parliamentary committees dedicated to defense and security issues provide a platform for in – depth scrutiny of security policies and practices.

“For us in the 10th House of Representatives, the People’s House, our Legislative Agenda seeks to improve accountability in the security sector, such that money budgeted for our security agencies are judiciously used for the purpose it is approved.

“This will enhance and improve counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency; encourage inter-agency collaboration and improved intelligence sharing; innovative police and other para military reforms, and strengthen our internal security arrangement in the National Assembly.

“If we are able to achieve these, we would have contributed in no small measure to curbing insecurity.”

Speaker Abbas also called on the stakeholders to develop specialized training programs for parliamentarians on security related matters to improve intelligence sharing between the Executive and Legislative arms of Government.