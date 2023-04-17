2023ADVANIGNITES: ADVAN to unveil NMDT, GARM to grow marketing in Nigeria

By Godwin Anyebe

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), has concluded plans to unveil two key sub-bodies for the Association namely the Nigerian Marketing Development Team (NMDT) and the Nigerian Chapter of Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) at the 2023 ADVAN IGNITES scheduled to hold on April 19th, 2023 in Lagos.

In a statement made available to the press, ADVAN reveals that the Nigerian Marketing Development Team is a group of top Chief Marketing Officers/Marketing Directors, coming together to lead growth and value for marketing in Nigeria.

According to ADVAN’s Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director, Ediri Ose-Ediale, “As senior professionals of marketing and brand building, they have decided to provide value and support for marketing in Nigeria.

For the Profession, they will contribute towards creating valuable, real-time marketing insights, case studies etc that would serve in educating upcoming professionals,” she said.

On the Practice, she stated that NMDT would ensure how marketing should be done, creating global best practices in Nigeria and all work being done by the NMDTs will be showcased on the ADVAN website.

Ose-Ediale added that the platform will publish contributions, position papers, research, and articles among others, for the marketing industry and the nation as a whole.

GARM is the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, a cross-industry initiative established by the World Federation of Advertisers to address the challenge of harmful content on digital media platforms and its monetization via advertising.

GARM was launched at Cannes in the summer of 2019 and has been working hard to highlight the changes needed for advertisers to feel more confident about advertising on social media. As of November 2019, GARM is a flagship project of the World Economic Forum Platform for Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment and Culture.

According to MrsMrse-Ediale, “ADVAN is set to Launch the Nigerian Chapter of GARM by bringing together critical stakeholders in the online media space to ensure that a healthy online media space is available for advertisers in Nigeria to utilise”.

ADVAN IGNITES is a programme in the ADVAN calendar that provides stakeholders in marketing and advertising the opportunity to have good conversations about the industry’s global trends and networking.

