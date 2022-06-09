2023: You’re no match for Atiku-PDP mocks Tinubu

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) greeted the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with mockery, saying he will be an easy win for Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

The party derided Tinubu for clinching the ticket at very great price.

Reacting to Tinubu’s emergence Tuesday afternoon, the party spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba in a statement said the party also sympathises with Asiwaju “for embarking on a journey to nowhere as he is no match for PDP’s more popular, more competent and more prepared Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar the unifier and the people’s choice, who defeated President Buhari fair and square in the 2019 Presidential election.”

According to PDP, Tinubu will soon realise that Nigeria is not one of his acquired estates and that the Nigerian people are not his political string-puppets and retinue of lackeys, from whom he bought the APC Presidential ticket, DailyTimes gathered.

“Asiwaju will also soon realise that Nigerians hold him responsible for his self-confessed role in installing the failed Buhari-led administration that subjugated the people, brought excruciating economic hardship, acute poverty, bloodletting, terrorism, mass killings, promoted disunity, tribalism and nepotism, lawlessness, massive treasury looting and unpardonable life- discounting experiences to our country.

“It is indeed reprehensible that Asiwaju, after being handed an APC flag that refused to unfold in recognition of the gloomy times of the APC, did not demonstrate any form of remorse for the injuries he engineered and caused our nation in the last seven years.

“His failure to express empathy for the victims of violence, kidnapping, mass killings and acts of Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State serves as a foretaste of the big cover up and harrowing experience that Nigerians will face, God forbid, should Asiwaju emerge as President in 2023.

“His acceptance speech further exposed his manifest lack of capacity, presence of mind, resourcefulness and selflessness to manage the affairs of a nation as complex as Nigeria.

“From Asiwaju’s egotistic outbursts before and after the APC manipulative National

Convention, it is crystal clear that his life-long dream of clinching the APC Presidential ticket is not for the wellbeing of Nigerians but out of desperation to lay hands on the keys to the nation’s treasury.

“Asiwaju has insulted the sensibilities of Nigerians enough and this APC National Convention will be his final political outing. This is because Nigerians have had enough and are now, more than ever before, ready and out on the platform of the PDP to defend our nation and reject Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the 2023 Presidential election,” the party said.

The Nigerian politics, the party insisted, is far more complex and beyond the Lagos politics where Asiwaju operates.

The PDP therefore, charged Nigerians to continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, their choice President in this mission to Rescue, Redirect and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of Asiwaju and his APC.

