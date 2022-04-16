2023: Yagba APC Excos, Councilors Endorse KFF For House Of Representatives

By Stephen Adeleye

Yagba (Kogi), April 16, 2022 The executive members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Yagba Federal Constituency, have endorsed Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo (KFF) as the party’s candidate for the House of Representives in 2023 elections.

Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo (KFF) is the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications.

The endorsement was made on Saturday when KFF and his team paid a Consultation visit to APC Excos in Mopamuro and Yagba West Local Government Areas of the State.

In his remarks, KFF said the consultation visit, was to officially made known his intension to represent the good people of Yagba federal constituency, and solicit for their support.

According to him, as far as Yagba Federal Constituency is concern, KFF is part and parcel of the people especially the grassroots.

He expressed his confidence in the people to ensuring his victory both at the primary and the general elections.

He urged his supporters to ensure peace and avoid quarreling with supporters of other aspirants, saying, ”we are all one and working towards the progress of our party and constituency.

”We need the support of everybody in the party as well as in the opposition,” he reiterated.

He appreciated the people for their massive turnout to honour his consultation as well as the endorsement, saying he would not disappoint them.

KFF further urged the people to support the presidential ambition of GYB, while appealing to Yagba delegates to fully support the governor from GYB2PYB.

Responding, the APC Chairman, Mopamuro LGA, Hon Charles Omoyele, said KFF is their leader and their own, hence the massive turnout of party members to welcome him and his team.

He urged the people of Mopamuro to unite and forgive one another, saying, ”let us unite and support KFF, because he is our own and we must take it as our project”.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman, Mopamuro LGA, Hon. Sunday Alumo, urged the people to rally round KFF and support his ambition because he is their son.

He enjoined the people to unite and support their own and always stand by the truth, and remember God in whatsoever they do.

On her part, the Asst. Women Leader, APC Mopamuro, Mrs Imole Suwale, said it was a privilege to have one of their own contesting for House of Representives, and admonished the people to unite together and support KFF ambition.

At APC Secretariat in Odo-Ere, Yagba West LGA, the APC Chairman, Hon. Samuel David, said the party excos in the local government area has endorsed KKF as the APC candidate for Yagba federal constituency, saying it was a don deal.

On his part, Mr Olakunle Idowu, the Organising Secretary, APC Yagba West, assured KFF of their total support, saying the APC Yagba is fully behind him.

In his response, KFF appreciated the people for their unalloyed support and endorsement, as well as their commitment to the party.

He urged them to be united and support the party to emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.

KFF and his team further paid a consultation visit to some communities in Odo-Ere, where he interacted with the people at the grassroots and solicited for their support.

The Spokesperson of Okuta Dudu Youth Forum, Odo-Ere, Mr Oluwaseun Bello, who spoke on behalf of the youth, promised KFF of the 100 per cent support.

”KKF is our own in these communities, we know him very well; he grew up here and we have agreed to give him our total support,” Bello said.

All the 10 and 14 Councillors in Mopamuro and Yagba West respectively, also unanimously endorsed KFF for Yagba Federal Constituency as APC Candidates

Majority of the political appointees from Yagba federal constituency were present at the consultation visit.

