2023 will be a very interesting year for AI and Search- Expert

By Godwin Anyebe

Where predictions of slow growth and recessionary pressures becloud projections for industries, 2023 is expected to be a remarkable year for AI-driven innovations as the world continues to embrace the fascinating possibilities of artificial intelligence.

From machines with powerful predictive capabilities, to fundamental technologies such as suggestive searches, voice-powered personal assistants like Siri and Alexa, and machines which can make connections and reach meanings without relying on pre-defined behavioral algorithms, Artificial Intelligence has grown to become popular in today’s world.

“Regardless of what the future holds, it’s clear that the field of AI and search is rapidly evolving and will continue to be an interesting space to watch in the coming years,” said Stanislaus Martins, a senior sales and business development professional.

Martins, who made this submission against the backdrop of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot which immediately became a viral sensation following its launch in November 2022, revealed that he is excited to see how ChatGPT and other AI tools will shape the future of search and beyond.

ChatGPT, a natural language processing model designed for conversational applications, generates human-like responses to specific text prompts.

The new technology, however, is expected to “possibly” take on Google Search.

“While ChatGPT is certainly impressive on its own, it is the potential impact it could have on the future of search that truly sets it apart,” Martins pointed.

“Traditionally, when we have a specific question or need, we turn to search engines like Google to find an answer and Google makes a lot of money doing this. However, with the emergence of ChatGPT and potentially other AI-powered tools, the way we search for information could change forever. Instead of simply typing our queries into a search bar and waiting for a SERP with potential results, we are now able to have conversations with AI to find the information we need.

“This is what makes ChatGPT a real game changer – It can have conversations with you. Meaning it can remember some past queries and can build on answers based on what you previously discussed – Google can’t do this – well not yet,” the tech expert revealed.

In addition to providing more convenient and efficient search results, ChatGPT has the potential to disrupt a wide range of industries.

For example, it could be used to power physical devices like smart speakers and smartphones.

“Imagine the future of search if you powered these devices with ChatGPT,” Martins asked.

“Let me take it a step forward, imagine if we suddenly had what I will call “companion devices” built in humanoid form powered by ChatGPT. These humanoids could engage with you with voice communication – trust me, it’s already here.”

While ChatGPT is currently in beta and free to use, it is likely that it will eventually offer a paid version and introduce other monetization methods, such as advertising and a paid api – meaning OpenAI will give businesses of all sizes a way to plug into ChatGPT, enabling them to build solutions that could take search to a whole new level according to Martins.

“For the very first time, I actually see technology that has the potential to disrupt Google,” he added.

