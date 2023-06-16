2023 UTME: JAMB pays N1.5B to CBT centres

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has paid the sum of N1.4bn naira to owners of Non-JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide for the services they rendered during the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was contained in a statement by Dr Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs and Protocols, JAMB in Abuja on Thursday.

Accprding to the statement, the figure is less N59,585,000, which is the part of the approved sum meant for JAMB – owned CBT centres.

The Board notes that it is only proper to promptly settle obligations as and when due so as to promote and sustain a cordial working relationship with partners who discharged their duties creditably.

The statement read in part; “It is to be noted that most of the centres used for the examination are not JAMB-owned while some are ICT facilities of tertiary institutions.

“This symbiotic relationship between the Board and the privately-owned CBT centres and others is collaborative in nature and is designed to ensure better quality service delivery and inclusiveness. Hence, the Board is proud to announce that all centres owners who rendered quality service during the just-concluded examination had been appropriately commended for a job well done and paid accordingly.

READ ALSO: Women: The first line of defence

“Furthermore, as a responsive organisation, the Board will continue to ensure that every candidate is guaranteed unfettered access to higher education through the provision of a level playing field for all.

“The Board also reiterates its resolve to continue to leverage on state-of-the-art technology, not only to deliver quality assessment, but also to protect the integrity of its examinations”.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com