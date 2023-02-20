2023 UTME: 15 arrested as JAMB registers 1.6m candidates

By Doosuur Iwambe

At least 15 collaborators in Computer-based centres (CBT) who were involved in various forms of practices in the forth coming 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have been arrested.

This was disclosed by the Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede at the end of a joint monitoring exercise with the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr David Adejo, in Abuja on Monday.

Prof Oloyede also disclosed that about 1.6 million candidates have been registered for the 2023 JAMB and the UTME at the close of registration.

The JAMB boss who further disclosed that registration for direct entry candidates commenced this Monday affirmed the commitment of the board to ensure quality in its examination across the country.

While disclosing that the collaborators would be prosecuted accordingly, the JAMB boss clarified that the fifteen persons were engaged in various forms of examination sharp practices ranging from thumb printing for several candidates, among other criminals act.

He said; “We will continue to do the best. We have the challenge of the normal people who want to defraud the process as we have been monitoring what has been happening.

“We are ahead of them even when they think they are clever”.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary Adejo said that there was need to extend the registration to give others faced with the challenge of naira redesigning opportunity to register.

He explained that call for extension was necessitated by the fact that bank operations in the past weeks have been bad.

“This is especially because registration process is dependent on bank operations and we’ve not have the top level of bank operations in the last two to three weeks for understandable reasons.

“We asked the head of this centre how many were reduced schemes for registering on Saturday, he said about 15 and 18.

“So I think the monitoring gives us the confidence that yes, it was a good idea to extend so that you don’t leave anybody out-of-the-box and say I was not registered because JAMB did not allow me to register”, he added.

He further explained that before the extension of registration for one week, JAMB had actually registered about 98 per cent candidates, saying that no one would be left behind in its registration process.

