2023: Sule assures residents of more dividends

BY AUGUSTINE KUZA

The Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has assured residents in the state of more infrastructural development, if elected in this year’s elections.

He made the assurances during an interactive session with the populace in Kokomo, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

He was optimistic that judging from speeches before him, therefore, means that his administration did not fail the citizens

“We thank you very much for your reception. We are happy with the speeches from the people who have spoken in this meeting It means that we are on the right path. It means that we have not failed you.

“We are here in Loko as part of our grassroots engagements to interface with you. To hear from you where have not got it right to provide us another opportunity to improve. I want to first and foremost about the issue of security which you have acknowledged in your various speeches that we have done well in that area.

“The achievement we have recorded in tackling insecurity was largely due to your efforts and support. We are happy that cases of criminal activities around Maraban Udege down to Loko are now things of the past.

“Because those of you at the grassroots are so key to us considering your roles in various areas such agriculture, solid minerals which are critical to the development of the economy, we consider you very vital I. our government. Because of our focus on upgrading the standard of education, I have directed the employment of one thousand primary school teachers.” He noted.

READ ALSO: Between advertising and nudity

Gov. Sule, promised to continue to create more opportunities for the teeming youths to have jobs as he called on youths in the state to concentrate on education, engage in skillful ventures that will earn them a living.

“We will step up partnership with investors in the areas of industries to exploit the abundant resources as well as agro allied companies to boost food production.

“Loko is so dear to my heart because I have long standing relationship with the people of this area since the formative years of my political career. I will ensure you are not left behind if I am given another mandate.

“I am optimistic that you will remain committed to the support you have been giving us . My second tenure will focus on poverty eradication, job creation and youth empowerment. I will not fail you. I have the fear of God almighty in my heart,” Gov Sule promised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...