2023: Shiites Muslims yet to endorse presidential candidate – Member

By Idibia Gabriel

The leadership of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly know as Shiites Muslims has debunked media reports that it has endorsed a particular presidential candidate for 2023 general election.

A member of the movement Abdullahi Tumburuke made the clarification to our Kaduna correspondent last night against the popular allegations that it leader Ibraheem El-zakzaky has endorsed Peter Obi candidatures.

Recalled that an online medium had earlier reported that “Shiite Muslim leader Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky endorsed Peter Obi as President”.

The media reports also urged 8 million Shiite Muslims to ensure they have their PVC ready to vote for Peter Obi as president. Obi is to deliver Nigerians from criminals ruling her!, it reported.

Clarifying the reports published Friday, the Shiites vocal member said no particular presidential candidate has been endorsed as claimed describing the reports as fake. “It’s fake we’ve not endorse any presidential candidate yet.

He however alleged that the ruling and main opposition political parties, particularly APC and PDP vice presidential candidates have been paying visits to leaders of the movement and consulting with him.

He expressed surprised that only Labour Party vice presidential candidate is yet to do same in terms visiting and consulting with the IMN leader, adding ” I know why he won’t come”, but declined revealing the reasons.

