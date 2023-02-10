2023: Senate President, at Sokoto rally, drums up support for APC, Tinubu

By Haruna Salami

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Thursday urged the people of Sokoto State to vote for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the forthcoming polls.

Lawan also urged the Sokoto people to cast their votes for the APC governorship candidate in the state, Ahmed Aliyu and other APC candidates in the 2023 polls.

The Senate President made the appeal at the APC Presidential Campaign Rally which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed at the township stadium in Sokoto.

Lawan expressed confidence that APC would win in the state at the polls because, according to him, APC is in the majority in Sokoto State despite the fact that the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is in power.

He said: “Your Excellency, Sokoto today is under the administration of PDP. We won the election in 2019. It was our victory and the clear manifestation and demonstration of what I am saying is this massive crowd. More than 80 percent of the people of Sokoto are APC members.

“Your Excellency, because of your good policies, the Federal Government did quite a lot and is still doing so. Your Excellency, because of the very good leadership provided by Senator Aliyu Wamakko in Sokoto State APC, today, despite the fact that we have a PDP administration, PDP is still in minority in Sokoto. APC is in majority.

“2023, by the Grace of God, we will reclaim our mandate here in Sokoto. The Governor of Sokoto, from 29th May, 2023 will be a Distinguished Honourable Ahmed Aliyu by the Grace of God. He is tested and trusted.

READ ALSO: 77 per cent of women in Nigeria uses bleaching creams

“Your Excellency, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, your brother, your friend, is going to be our President from 29th of May, 2023. We are so lucky in Nigeria today that we have a pair that had been in the Executive, sound in the Legislature and of course friend to everyone and everybody. We are going to vote for Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the presidency.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...