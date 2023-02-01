2023: Secure just Nigeria commg, Obi assures in Adamawa

By Tom Okpe

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi has assured that secured and just Nigeria is ahead as the people go to the presidential poll on 25th February 2023.

Obi, speaking while the Obidient Movement stormed the North East state of Adamawa on Tuesday, declaring in a multi- city rally saying; “a new Nigeria is possible, where the people will be secured and having equal opportunities in their country.”

Obi and his team arrived the state to a warm and colorful reception of the Obidients in the state led by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, David Babachir Lawal.

According to Diran Onifade in a statement on Wednesday, the three key cities in the state, Yola, the state capital, Numan and Mubi towns all hosted the team with various types of engagements, town hall meetings and rallies with a cross section of the community all declaring their support for Obi and the LP.

“My Vice, Baba-Datti and I, are seeking to rule this country because we have the capacity and the capabilities to unlock the numerous potentials in our land and turn it into gains for the populace.

“Security is topping our priorities; without a secured environment, nothing can be achieved in our policies of turning Nigeria from consumption to production and pulling the people out of poverty.

“A society, bedeviled by injustice cannot move forward, a country whose leaders use ethnic and religious sentiments to deceive and grab political power cannot develop because they get it at the expense of character, competence and known record of performance,” Obi said.

Obi further stressed that the vast arable land in the North remains the future gold and oil of Nigeria which if elected, will see a new and vibrant Nigeria.

“Nigeria has no business being the poverty capital of the world with all the potentials of human and natural endowment freely given to us by God.

“We will engage the youths and ensure quality education policy where parents will not be under stress to educate them.

“For us, education is an investment and we will do everything to educate the populace because without education we cannot pull people out of poverty which is our goal if given the mandate.”

Obi told the jubilant crowd that by voting for him and Datti, they will be investing their future in trusted hands who are the best among all the candidates.

Contributing, the Vice Presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure among other Obidient leaders and Presidential Campaign Council spoke at various engagements to underscore the Obidient message to the people.

