2023: Reject evil leaders, vote competent, transparent leaders for a better Nigeria –Catholic bishops

BY AYODELE ADESANMI

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on Nigerians to choose leaders capable of governing the nation for the common good.

The bishops said the 2023 general elections provided us with yet another opportunity in our national history, adding that “this is now the time to reject evil, greater or lesser, and wisely choose good and capable candidates at all levels.”

The bishops gave the call in a communique issued at the end of the first plenary meeting of the CBCN held at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) Resource Centre, Durumi, in Abuja.

The communiqué was signed by the President, CBCN, Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji; Archbishop of Owerri and Secretary, Most Reverend Donatus Ogun, OSA, and released in Ado-Ekiti by Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye, to journalists on Sunday, entitled; “Citizens Participation In Good Governance In Nigeria.”

The cleric said: “Our votes are precious; we must use them well, encouraging all eligible citizens to come out en masse to vote for God-fearing, honest, vibrant and transparent leaders for a better Nigeria.

“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its officials to ensure that their conducts in the entire electoral process are transparent, honest and beyond reproach.

“We continue to enjoin the commission to make sure that the newly adopted technologies for accreditation, transmission and collation are transparently and sincerely deployed and not manipulated to give false results.”

The communiqué said the media had a crucial role to play in entrenching good and democratic governance by providing the necessary information that empowers the citizens not only to engage the political class in debates on the issues that affect their lives, but also to exercise their democratic choices and informed decisions about public issues.

On the challenging economy in the nation and its effects on the citizens, the bishops urged the Federal Government and its relevant agencies to immediately increase the circulation of new naira notes and make and implement adequate monetary and other relevant policies that would reduce the suffering and hardship experienced by the people.

They noted that the economy had continued to make life difficult and hard for the people, as the value of the naira continued to decline, as the high cost of goods and services, including food items, continued to soar.

“The flawed implementation of the cash swap policy, which resulted in a cash crunch, has added to the ordeal, hunger, anger and frustration of the people,” they noted.

The bishops called on government to continue to stand up to its primary responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

“We enjoin all to strengthen security measures in their homes and institutions. We call on all Nigerians to be law-abiding and vigilant and to shun all forms of violence and criminality,” they said.

