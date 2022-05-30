2023: Reactions greet Atiku’s emergence as PDP candidate

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the emergence of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate as an indication that the 2023 election will be a moment of historic decision of all Nigerians to right the wrongs of the misrule by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party said the contest will not be between the PDP and other political parties but a battle of survival for Nigerians.

Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee, Senator David Mark said the party is ready to heed the call to salvage Nigeria from the brinks.

“Nigeria has had chequered socio-economic and political problems but never has it descended so low. History beckons on us today to rescue Nigeria,” he said.

Itemizing the problem which the Atiku – led PDP government is expected to solve, Mark said “today, our students are at home for over three months on account of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike for failure of government to address issues affecting the education sector.

“Fellow country men and women are today in captivity with kidnappers and our government looking overwhelmed and unable to rescue them. Sadly, the APC government has mortgaged the future of Nigerians by ceaseless borrowings with nothing tangible to show. Nigeria is now the poverty Capita of the world.

“The intractable insecurity situation, rising unemployment, poverty, ineptitude and corruption, and above all the poor management of our diversity have become the hallmark of the APC administration. These have made living in Nigeria worthless”.

National chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu said the return of the PDP back to power in 2023 “will be daybreak”.

The reason for intervention by the PDP, he said, was because “”Nigeria is now both the poverty capital of the world and the third most terrorized country.

“The economy has collapsed. Government now prints or borrow money to pay salaries. Unemployment is about 35 percent. Government now shares sovereignty with terrorists. Bandits now regulate domestic travel, be it by road rail or air. The litany of woe is endless”.

READ ALSO: Delta 2023: Omo-Agege congratulates APC candidates

But, he said there is horizon of hope for Nigeria with an Atiku Abubakar presidency.

In his own reaction, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki said with the emergence of Atiku, the mission to rescue the country has commenced.

The governor congratulated Atiku Abubakar and hailed other aspirants who submitted themselves to transparent democratic exercise that has set the PDP as a worthy example to all other political parties in the country.

He said: “I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar (GCON) on his victory at the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential primary election.

“The keenly contested process of picking a flagbearer for our great party has again shown the PDP as a party that has enthroned a transparent internal democratic process which is what our nation now desperately needs for its much-desired rebirth.”

Obaseki hailed other aspirants in the election, noting, “I also hail all the other aspirants who have submitted themselves to this transparent democratic exercise that has set the PDP as a worthy example to all other political parties in the country.”

“The beauty of it all is that the party has put in clear display its maturity, strength and poise and this is now the time for all aspirants and other stakeholders in the party to pull together as we embark on this all-important mission to rescue Nigeria. Congratulations,” he added.

However, the umbrella body of Igbo ethno – social groups, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, felt bitter with the PDP for producing Atiku, a non- Igbo as its presidential flag bearer. It rejected both Atiku and his party.

The organisation therefore said Atiku will never be Nigeria’s president come 2023.

In a swift reaction to Atiku’s emergence, Ohanaeze on Sunday labelled the PDP presidential primary election as a “erratic and fraudulent process overseen by unpatriotic Northerners against the Southern portion of the country”.

Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, stated that the Igbo will rise up against Atiku and that his presidential campaign would be rejected in the South-East.

The PDP had been reduced to a Northern party, and cheated Igbo out of the PDP presidential primary, he claimed.

“It’s humorous that the PDP has now become a political party for the Northern area, with Dr. Iyocha Ayu as PDP chair, Walid Jubril as BOT chair, and Atiku Abubakar as the PDP Presidential candidate in 2023,” he remarked.

“PDP has made good on her vows to marginalise the Igbo in 2023, and we will carefully respond.

“Senator David Mark, a Northerner, oversaw the process of removing Igbo from the PDP. The 2022 PDP convention will result in a halt to the milking of Igbo votes by a party that has murdered the Igbo dream.

“We are waiting for the results of the APC presidential primaries to determine whether or not Igbos would run in the 2023 elections.”

“In the South-East, Atiku Abubakar would face opposition, and no Igbo is expected to promote or represent an Atiku presidency in the region. Since the PDP has become a regional northern political party, no one will risk campaigning for Atiku in the East. In 2023, Atiku would not have Igbo backing, and he will be unable to become President of Nigeria.

“As a reward for PDP’s ingratitude and dishonesty against Igbo, Ndigbo would rise up against PDP and Atiku Abubakar”he added

Accepting the victory immediately after the declaration by the Election Committee chairman, Sen. David Mark, the candidate commended the process as free, fair and transparent adding that the Ayu- led NWC has once again displayed the democratic selection process mechanism of the PDP.

He described his victory as victory for all aspirants while calling on them to support him and the party in the task ahead to traverse the length and breadth of the country to canvass for bites ahead of the 2023 polls.

Describing himself as a unifier, Atiku promised to unify the entire country if he becomes president.

He said: “The reason why I feel that unity is very important for us is because the country has been divided completely between North and South, East and West, Muslims and Christians and I therefore, pledge that I will work towards unity and Nigerians together irrespective of that person’s state of origin and irrespective of differences in religious beliefs.

“I am so committed that I am going to deal decisively with our security challenges in this country. I also pledge to confront our economic challenges, which were caused by the APC government. The PDP made Nigeria, one of the most prosperous countries on the African continent. We implemented economic reforms that brought about jobs that brought about prosperity in this country.

“The APC came and wiped out all those gains. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s why I said today is a very, very historic day. Because it is going to give an opportunity for us to revise all the mis-governance on the APC government.”

He called for unity among members and pleaded for amicable resolution of all crisis in state chapters of the party.

“As I said earlier on in my remarks, I want to appeal to all of the members of our party that were not pleased to return to our party. And we are willing, we are ready, the leadership of the party, our governors, and myself, to make sure that their grievances are resolved in the party.

“Let me also believe that there are internal mechanisms to resolve all disputes in this battle. Let us make use of those internal mechanisms to resolve our disputes in our party, instead of going to various law courts, and getting contradictory rulings and judgments,” he said.

The former score 371 to beat his closest rival, Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State who polled 237 votes.

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki came far third scoring 70 votes.

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel 38 votes, Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed 20 votes, former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim 14 votes, Dr. Sam Ohuabunwa 1 vote and the only female aspirant, Tariele Diana Olivier 1 vote.

Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal shortly before commencement of voting stepped down from the race and asked his delegates to vote for Atiku.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...