2023 Presidential Election: Illegality performed, incoming FG unconstitutional – Baba-Ahmed

By Tom Okpe

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed said the last Saturday Presidential election in the country was illegally performed, making the incoming Federal Government unconstitutional.

He also said the party is submitting its grievances to the court of law, asking Nigerians to continue, exercising their civic rights.

Datti at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday said the only language the party understand is peace; stating that: “Illegality has been performed and as far as the party is concerned, here is an incoming government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that is, illegal and unconstitutional, and we are submitting our case to the court of law.”

Yusuf Datti who addressed the press on behalf of the party presidential candidate, Peter Obi further stressed: “I address you all and indeed all Nigerians on the current situation in the country following announcement of the Presidential election held on Saturday February 25th, 2023.

“Let me sincerely, thank all Nigerians for their belief in us and for coming out en-masse to vote for the Labour Party, and for the cause they believe in, ‘The birth of a New Nigeria.’

“We are immensely grateful to the youths, obedients and all support groups including Nigerians in diaspora for their sacrifices, conduct and commitment to a better Nigeria.

“It is our position that the purported result did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election.

“In addition to the most condemnable attacks, violence, voter intimidation and suppression, the election was conducted in clear violation of agreed and promised of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) rules and guidelines, the Electoral Act 2002 as amended, and indeed the Nigerian Constitution.

“As evident, the institutions of the State and leaders that were supposed to ensure the sanctity of the election, again and as in the past, collaborated and colluded to subvert the will of the good people of Nigeria.

“Be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that have been perpetrated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means.

“While painful, we implore you to please remain peaceful and calm, as our fight and determination for a New Nigeria is just beginning, we equally encourage you all, to continue with the campaigns and vote massively for Labour Party in the forthcoming Governorship and States House of Assembly election on Saturday, 11th March 2023.

“Our Principal, Peter Obi will in due course, talk to you and the nation.”

He pointed that democracy belongs to the people who can practice it saying Nigeria should continue to make effort to practice it.

“The only language we understand is peace. Obi and I believe even more in Nigeria and Nigerian people.

“We won election in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, they refused to upload the result, they refused to refer to IREV just for them to defeat us. It took a serving government illegality and constitutional breech to defeat Peter Obi and my humble self.

“Nigerians are winners, and, waiting for a day when Peter Obi and myself, through the rigours of legality and constitutionality will get to power somehow, one day,” he emphasised.

On confidence on the judiciary, Yusuf Datti said irrespective of low level of confidence we have in the system, your responsibility is your responsibility.

“Nigerians contested for the 2023 Presidential election through Peter Obi and my humble self, we shall continue to keep the struggle alive irrespective of the low confidence level we have in the judiciary.

“We had extremely low confidence on the promise of the government concerning the election, yet we went ahead with the election, so, it doesn’t matter how low the confidence level we have in the judiciary but the law is the law.

“The Electoral Act, 2007 as amended provides direct transmission of results.

It is that direct transmission that shows, elections were held and they were not transmitted.

“So, if there were no results, what election are you talking about. Going to the wards collation units, no Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) officer shall make entries without making reference to the existing ongoing concurrent IREV which did not exist.

“How did they collate, if there was no valid collation, what result are you talking about, if there are no results what elections are you talking about. It is for them to shore up that level of confidence,” he added.

